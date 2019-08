After responding to reports of vandalism just after midnight, police were attacked at the location by youths who threw objects including stones, newspaper Expressen reports.

“Between 15 and 20 people attacked the police together,” senior officer Joel Gerdin told the newspaper.

Nobody was injured in the incident although a patrol car sustained minor damage. After calling for reinforcements, police managed to disperse the group. No arrests were made.

A preliminary investigation into violent unrest has been initiated.

“We will be at the location during the day (on Saturday) to try and get hold of the culprits,” Gerdin told Expressen.

The incident is not the first occasion law enforcement has been attacked in the area. On Wednesday, police posted on Facebook that several incidences of stone-throwing had occurred targeting police officers and security guards.

“Regardless of whether you are upset or do not want police to be present, you should never throw stones. Police officers are people and, just like everyone else, want to come home safely after work,” police wrote in the social media post.

