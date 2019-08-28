'Land!' Greta Thunberg reaches US after two-week sail trip
28 August 2019
14:59 CEST+02:00
14:59 CEST+02:00
The Malizia II racing yacht moored off Coney Island on Wednesday morning. Photo: Greta Thurnberg/Twitter
28 August 2019
14:59 CEST+02:00
Change starts with one small step, whether it be a large or small scale project, it all requires movement. It’s a logic that can be applied to starting a new national museum from scratch, especially one with an innovative theme that is going to take several years to come to fruition.