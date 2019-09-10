Sweden's news in English

Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to unveil giant bronze statue of himself in Malmö

10 September 2019
07:48 CEST+02:00
The statue as a work in progress. Photo: Marko Sävälää/TT
10 September 2019
What's 2.7 metres tall and weighs half a tonne? A giant statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The former Sweden forward is set to unveil the statue in his hometown of Malmö on October 8th, the Swedish Football Association announced on Monday.

The monument to the 116-time international is 2.7 metres tall and weighs 500kg.

It will be installed in the square between the city's old and new football stadiums, home of local side Malmö FF, where Ibra – as he is often referred to internationally – started his professional career.

Ibrahimovic, 37, who currently plays for LA Galaxy in the US' MLS, said he was "very happy" with the decision to place the statue in Malmö.

"It was my wish from the very beginning. This is where everything started and this is where my heart is," he said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Ten ridiculous things Zlatan has compared himself to

The Swedish Football Association, which initiated the project in 2015, entrusted the design to sculptor Peter Linde.

"The statue will forever be a great manifestation of Sweden's greatest and one of the world's best footballers of all time," Håkan Sjöstrand, secretary general of the association, said.

Since his professional debut with Malmö in 1999, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored more than 400 goals for clubs such as Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and LA Galaxy as well as winning multiple league and cup titles.

He also scored 62 goals for the Swedish national team.

Now a successful entrepreneur and one of the best-paid athletes on the planet, the rags-to-riches footballer grew up in Rosengård, a district in Malmö which is known for economic and social issues.

 
