Stockholm commuter train station reopens after fire

<p>The Stockholm City commuter train station, which is located more than 40 metres underground, was evacuated shortly before 2pm after a fire in a technical room.</p><p>The fire was quickly extinguished, but it caused a lot of smoke which made public transport operator SL decide to evacuate.</p><p>The blaze started when dust and lint ignited during renovation work on escalators, emergency control room officer Göran Norman told newswire TT, and police said no crime had been committed.</p><p>The station was reopened around an hour later, but SL warned that there would be knock-on delays and cancelled trains.</p><p>Stockholm's central metro train station T-centralen and the central train station for long-distance trains above ground were not affected<i>.</i></p>