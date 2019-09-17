Swedish petrol prices jump sharply in wake of drone attacks

<p>Sweden's leading petrol companies on Tuesday raised petrol prices by 0.40 kronor (approximately $0.041) a litre and diesel by 0.30 kronor a litre.</p><p>It comes just after a 0.15 kronor hike on Monday, which in turn followed a spike in prices on the global oil market after several Saudi Arabia oil refineries were attacked by drones on Saturday.</p><p>A litre of unleaded petrol on Tuesday cost 15.93 kronor at the pump at staffed fuel stations run by Circle K, according to the company's guideline prices for Sweden. A litre of diesel cost 16.68 kronor.</p><p>Other fuel station chains were expected to also raise their prices.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20190916/sweden-budget-tax-cuts-what-we-know-about-how-much-youll-get">Sweden scraps austerity tax – here's what that means for you</a></strong></p><p>The price of a barrel of North Sea oil (Brent) went up by another three dollars from Monday noon to Tuesday morning – corresponding to a four percent increase to $68.6 per barrel.</p><p>It increased almost $12 a barrel on Monday, reaching a peak of $71.95, before falling overnight.</p><p>Iran-aligned rebel army the Houthis, who are fighting a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, claimed responsibility for the attack. But the US has sought to put the blame solely on Iran – which says it was not involved – and President Donald Trump on Monday said his government was <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/sep/16/trump-says-us-locked-and-loaded-after-saudi-arabia-oil-attack-as-crude-prices-soar-iran-aramco" target="_blank">"locked and loaded"</a> and ready to respond.</p>