Swedish petrol prices jump sharply in wake of drone attacks

Sweden's leading petrol companies on Tuesday raised petrol prices by 0.40 kronor (approximately $0.041) a litre and diesel by 0.30 kronor a litre.

It comes just after a 0.15 kronor hike on Monday, which in turn followed a spike in prices on the global oil market after several Saudi Arabia oil refineries were attacked by drones on Saturday.

A litre of unleaded petrol on Tuesday cost 15.93 kronor at the pump at staffed fuel stations run by Circle K, according to the company's guideline prices for Sweden. A litre of diesel cost 16.68 kronor.

Other fuel station chains were expected to also raise their prices.

The price of a barrel of North Sea oil (Brent) went up by another three dollars from Monday noon to Tuesday morning – corresponding to a four percent increase to $68.6 per barrel.

It increased almost $12 a barrel on Monday, reaching a peak of $71.95, before falling overnight.

Iran-aligned rebel army the Houthis, who are fighting a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, claimed responsibility for the attack. But the US has sought to put the blame solely on Iran – which says it was not involved – and President Donald Trump on Monday said his government was "locked and loaded" and ready to respond.