Swedish defender Victor Lindelöf signs five-year deal with Manchester United

AFP/The Local
19 September 2019
09:32 CEST+02:00
footballvictor lindelöfmanchester unitedpremier league

Victor Lindelöf in his Manchester United jersey. Photo: Mark Kerton/PA via AP
Victor Lindelöf in his Manchester United jersey. Photo: Mark Kerton/PA via AP
Manchester United defender Victor Nilsson Lindelöf has signed another long-term deal with the club.

"Victor Lindelöf has signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United, keeping him at the club until at least June 2024. There is an option to extend for a further year," United said in a statement.

The Swedish international has established himself as a regular under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the past 10 months after a difficult first season following a £31 million ($39 million) move from Benfica in 2017.

"Since the day I arrived at United, it has felt like home," said Lindelöf.

"I have grown significantly both as a player and as a person in the last two years and for that I am grateful to everyone at the club for their help and support."

"I love playing football and my aim now is to help the team to win trophies and repay the fans for their unrivalled support."

Lindelöf has made 74 appearances for the Red Devils, but is yet to win any silverware.

However, having started as Harry Maguire's partner at the heart of the United defence in all five Premier League games so far this season, he is confident of getting United back to competing for trophies.

"I know that everyone at the club shares this vision and will give everything to get Manchester United back to where it belongs," added Lindelöf.

"I'm still young and know I can improve further but with the help of the boss and his coaching staff, I believe that only good things are ahead for this great club."

 
