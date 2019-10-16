Where to celebrate Diwali in Sweden

Advertisement

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new events for 2023

Diwali is the name given to the five-day long festival of lights celebrated in autumn in India and by Hindus, Sikhs, and some Buddhists around the world. In 2023, Diwali Day, the final day of the celebration, falls on Sunday, November 12th.

It takes its name from the clay lamps or deepa (the event is sometimes called Deepawali) that many Indians light outside their home. With the days rapidly shortening in Sweden, there's all the more reason to celebrate light, and for the country's large Indian-born community in particular.

Exactly what is celebrated differs in different parts of India; for example, many northern Indians use the day to mark the return of King Rama to Ayodhya after defeating demon-king Ravana, while in southern India it marks the defeat of demon Narakasura by Lord Krishna.

The festival lasts five days, with specific rituals and activities assigned to each day, beginning with cleaning the house on the first day and decorating it, usually with clay lamps and patterns of coloured sand, on the second. The third day is when families meet for prayer and food, and the fourth day is seen as the start of the new year, with friends and relatives visiting each other with gifts. On the fifth and final day, it's traditional for brothers to visit their married sisters and for the sisters' family to welcome them with a meal.

Food is a major part of the celebrations, which originated as a way of marking the year's last harvest before winter.

So where can you celebrate the event in Sweden?

Stockholm

At Kista Park Konferens och Festlokal, north of the city centre, Ikon Events will be hosting its Diwali celebration on November 3rd featuring an Indian buffet, dancing to music from a Bollywood DJ, as well as a photo booth and raffle.

Tickets cost 499 kronor for adults, 199 kronor for children with kids under 7 going free.

In Spånga, Creative Events will host a Diwali celebration on November 10th at Tensta Träff.

They promise a DJ playing Bollywood, Tollywood, Bhangra and modern tunes, as well as live dance performances, fireworks, a photo booth and a fashion show. Attendees are encouraged to wear traditional or fusion clothing, with bright colours, sequins and traditional accessories.

Tickets cost 120 kronor for adults or 40 kronor for children over 8. Under 8s go free.

Soul of India is hosting a Diwali celebration on November 18th in Sollentuna, with performances, games, a fashion show, bingo with prizes and Indian food to top it all off. Their celebration costs 50 kronor for kids aged 3-12, with everyone over 12 paying 70 kronor.

If you're planning on celebrating at home, check out an Indian grocery store such as Kista Grossen, Himlaya Livs, and Taj Mahal Livs for food, sweets and other supplies.

Gothenburg

Masala Events in Gothenburg is hosting a Diwali celebration on November 11th, with vegetarian finger food (including samosas and paneer tikka), a bar, fireworks and a DJ, which it describes as "a perfect blend of traditional and modernity".

Guests are asked to dress "Indian style" for the event, hosted at Masala Kitchen Lindholmen, with tickets costing 200 kronor for adults or 100 kronor for kids under 13.

For those looking to decorate their home for Diwali, teacher Madhumathi at MaddyArts in Gothenburg will be hosting a workshop making candle holders on November 11th, for anyone aged 3 years and above. More details are available here.

Indian Women in Gothenburg also held a combined Diwali and ten year anniversary event on October 29th.

And to stock up on supplies for home, groceries can be found at Indian Food House, while Indiska Kryddor specialises in spices and tea.

Skåne

In Lund, Indian Association in Sweden is hosting a large celebration on November 18th. Expect music and cultural performances at this event which costs 200 kronor for members and 250 for non-members. Kids aged 6-12 cost 125 kronor while under 5s go free. Food is included in the ticket price.

Indopak in Malmö sells Indian groceries for those looking to celebrate at home.

Do you know about any other Diwali events happening in Sweden? Let us know in the comments below and we will add them to our list.