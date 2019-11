Japanese airline All Nippon Airways (ANA) will start a direct route between the Swedish and Japanese capitals next summer.

"The new direct route is desired by Swedish export companies and will strengthen the Swedish interest in visiting [Japan]," CEO of Swedavia Jonas Abrahamsson said in a statement.

The number of passengers flying between the two cities has risen by 50 percent during the past year, but travellers have had to use the Danish Kastrup airport in order to fly direct, or to stop off in cities such as Helsinki.

After China, Japan is Sweden's largest export market in Asia.

The country will host the Olympic Games next summer and has set itself the target of doubling its visitor numbers by 2030.

"There are many of us who have been working for a long time for more direct lines from Arlanda and Stockholm so this is very welcome news," said Stockholm's Financial City Commissioner, Anna König Jerlmyr, of the announcement.