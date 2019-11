Swedes consume approximately 50 million litres of julmust, a sweet, slightly spicy, non-alcoholic, carbonated beverage, every year around Christmastime.

In other words, the average Swede drinks around five litres of julmust during this period.

Here's an article that sheds light on the history of the popular drink.

But have Sweden's international residents fallen as much in love with julmust as the native population, or is it an acquired taste? Have your say in one of The Local's polls.

