Swedish weather agency SMHI warned that around five millimetres of snow was expected to fall along the coast north of Uppsala, particularly in the Hälsingland region, on Wednesday morning.

That was after warning of snowy weather overnight in Värmland, Dalarna and Gävleborg.

More snow is expected to fall on Wednesday evening in west-central and northern Sweden.

"We're also talking rain in the south and snowfall from western Svealand and further north," SMHI meteorologist Therese Gadd told Swedish news agency TT late on Tuesday.

Temperatures are set to drop across Sweden at the end of the week, and even southern parts of the country, which have so far had a fairly mild November, can expect the first cold snap of the season.

"On Friday southern Sweden could get snow and wet snow," said Gadd.

Vocabulary

snow – snö

weather – väder

snowy – snöig/snöigt

Wednesday – onsdag

rain – regn

We're aiming to help our readers improve their Swedish by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find it useful? Do you have any suggestions? Let us know.