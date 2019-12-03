Warnings for icy conditions across most of Sweden

A warm front will come in from the west on Tuesday morning, bringing precipitation with it, according to Moa Hallberg at national weather agency SMHI.

"In the north there will be snowfall, and at first in central Sweden too. But it will change to rain during the afternoon. In the south it will fall as rain too," she explained.

Across almost the entire country, the situation on the roads will be very difficult due to the ice. Class one weather warnings, the least severe on a three-point scale, have been issued due to the risk of slippery conditions when snow and rain fall on cold roads.

The only area without a warning for icy conditions are the very southernmost points, on the islands of Öland and Gotland and in the Dalafjällen and Härjedalsfjällen hills.

The warm front will reach the west of the country first, with snow beginning to fall there this morning. Through out the day, it will move eastwards, reaching the Stockholm area and east coast on Tuesday afternoon.

This will also lead to rising temperatures.

"Tomorrow we'll have plus-degree temperatures in the whole country, apart from in the mountains in Dalarna and Härjedalen," said Hallberg.

The warm weather will hang on for a while in the south, but in northern Sweden it should get cooler again as early as Thursday.

Vocabulary

slippery/icy – halt

snowfall – snöfall

eastwards – österut

precipitation – (en) nederbörd

during the afternoon – under eftermiddagen