Signal failure causes major delays and disruptions to Stockholm trains

17 December 2019
There was huge disruption for commuters on Tuesday morning. File photo: Fredrik Sandberg / TT
17 December 2019
There were major delays and journey disruptions to the train network across the Stockholm region on Tuesday morning after a signal failure.

The signal failure in Ulriksdal north of the centre affected the commuter train (pendeltåg) on the route between Södertälje and Märsta/Uppsala, as well as other trains on routes between Stockholm and Märsta, Arlanda, Uppsala, Sala, or Gävle.

The pendeltåg had stopped completely between Häggvik and Solna, with replacement buses running and stopping at all affected stations.

At 9am, all departures of the Arlanda Express fast train to the airport were cancelled, while trains travelling between Uppsala and Södertälje Centrum were unable to stop at Arlanda central.

The Swedish Transport Administration said that work was underway to fix the problem, but there was no forecast of when normal service would be resumed.

 

 
