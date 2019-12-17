Signal failure causes major delays and disruptions to Stockholm trains

<p>The signal failure in Ulriksdal north of the centre affected the commuter train (<i>pendeltåg</i>) on the route between Södertälje and Märsta/Uppsala, as well as other trains on routes between Stockholm and Märsta, Arlanda, Uppsala, Sala, or Gävle.</p><p>The pendeltåg had stopped completely between Häggvik and Solna, with replacement buses running and stopping at all affected stations.</p><p>At 9am, all departures of the Arlanda Express fast train to the airport were cancelled, while trains travelling between Uppsala and Södertälje Centrum were unable to stop at Arlanda central.</p><p>The Swedish Transport Administration said that work was underway to fix the problem, but there was no forecast of when normal service would be resumed.</p>