Swedish prime minister named honorary citizen of Seoul

<p>The ceremony took place during Löfven's ongoing visit to South Korea, when he met the city's mayor Park Won-Soon at the city hall on Thursday.</p><p>"It is an honour. I think this is a clear sign of our countries' good relationship. It hits you when you're here that Sweden really has a good image and we have broad cooperation," the prime minister told TT.</p><p>In total there are around 800 honorary citizens of Seoul, including action film hero Jackie Chan for example. About 150 of these are foreign-born people.</p><p>During his visit, Löfven's first as prime minister but third in total, he and Park spoke about environmental issues including climate change and smart cities.</p><p><strong>Swedish vocabulary</strong></p><p>a visit -- <i>(ett) besök</i></p><p>capital (city) -- <i>(en) huvudstad</i></p><p>city hall --<i> (ett) stadshus</i></p><p>mayor -- <i>(en) borgmästare</i></p><p>honour --<i> (en) ära</i></p>