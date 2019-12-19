Swedish prime minister named honorary citizen of Seoul

The ceremony took place during Löfven's ongoing visit to South Korea, when he met the city's mayor Park Won-Soon at the city hall on Thursday.

"It is an honour. I think this is a clear sign of our countries' good relationship. It hits you when you're here that Sweden really has a good image and we have broad cooperation," the prime minister told TT.

In total there are around 800 honorary citizens of Seoul, including action film hero Jackie Chan for example. About 150 of these are foreign-born people.

During his visit, Löfven's first as prime minister but third in total, he and Park spoke about environmental issues including climate change and smart cities.

Swedish vocabulary

a visit -- (ett) besök

capital (city) -- (en) huvudstad

city hall -- (ett) stadshus

mayor -- (en) borgmästare

honour -- (en) ära