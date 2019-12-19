Sweden's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Swedish prime minister named honorary citizen of Seoul

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
19 December 2019
08:52 CET+01:00
swedish vocabularysouth koreastefan löfven

Share this article

Swedish prime minister named honorary citizen of Seoul
Stefan Löfven is pictured arriving in South Korea. Photo: Embassy of Sweden in Seoul / TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
19 December 2019
08:52 CET+01:00
Swedish prime minister Stefan Löfven has been made an honorary citizen of the South Korean capital Seoul.

The ceremony took place during Löfven's ongoing visit to South Korea, when he met the city's mayor Park Won-Soon at the city hall on Thursday.

"It is an honour. I think this is a clear sign of our countries' good relationship. It hits you when you're here that Sweden really has a good image and we have broad cooperation," the prime minister told TT.

In total there are around 800 honorary citizens of Seoul, including action film hero Jackie Chan for example. About 150 of these are foreign-born people.

During his visit, Löfven's first as prime minister but third in total, he and Park spoke about environmental issues including climate change and smart cities.

Swedish vocabulary

a visit -- (ett) besök

capital (city) -- (en) huvudstad

city hall -- (ett) stadshus

mayor -- (en) borgmästare

honour -- (en) ära

 
swedish vocabularysouth koreastefan löfven
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news