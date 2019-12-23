Thousands caught up in travel chaos after trains grind to a halt in southern Sweden

<p>A signal failure at Arlöv knocked out all train traffic between Malmö and Lund on Monday morning – one of the busiest train routes in Sweden on one of the year's busiest days for travelling.</p><p>Some trains were rerouted past Lund, but many were affected by delays. At 11.30am regional transport operator Skånetrafiken said traffic had resumed, but that knock-on delays were to be expected.</p><p>Four fully-booked trains operated by national service SJ were caught up in the travel chaos, with SJ not having any replacement buses available to call in.</p><p>"We are appealing to the Transport Administration to let us through, because some trains have been let through. We are keen that our travellers get to their destination today, better a bit late than not at all," SJ press spokesperson Stephan Ray told the TT news agency earlier on Monday morning.</p><p>The four trains were later able to continue, but were all delayed. SJ said that it expected delays of around 30-60 minutes for some of its other trains, as a result of the problems earlier in the morning.</p><p>"All departures are fully booked, pretty much. There are lots of Christmas presents and luggage, so we obviously want to avoid having to stand still anywhere," Ray told TT.</p><p><i>More to come</i></p>