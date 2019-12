Winter in Södermalm



With temperatures just above freezing point, Stockholm will have to do without a white Christmas this year. Fortunately, there are still photos like this where Södermalm is covered under a thick white blanket.



Sled dogs

When the first snow falls the dogs are allowed to go out again. In some areas, the sled or snowmobile is the fastest way of transportation. This video shows a journey through winter wonderland. It doesn't get any more wintery than this.



Northern Lights



The long, clear nights of winter provide the perfect circumstances to see the Northern Lights. This photo of the natural phenomenon was taken in Jämtland.



Winter lights



Further south, you might be unlikely to see the Aurora but a light spectacle of a different kind awaits. In the darker months, Swedish houses are transformed into richly decorated light shows. The centerpiece of this spectacle is the central Christmas tree. In this photo, you see the Östersund Christmas tree.



Winter in Lapland

The far north of Sweden is blanketed in snow from October to April. The vast forests such as here in the Arvidsjaur area of ​​Lapland make for beautiful photos.



Swedish red-painted houses



The traditional red wooden houses, such as this one in Norrbotten's County, are a perfect place to spend a cosy winter's day.



Kiruna



The northernmost town in Sweden is Kiruna. Here the sun does not rise above the horizon for several weeks of winter. The beautiful Church of Kiruna is an important meeting place for locals during Christmas time.



Swedish wildlife



In addition to bears, wolves and moose, reindeers are the kings of Swedish nature. These two were photographed in a snowstorm near Tjautjas in Lapland.



Building a snowman



The vast amounts of snow give an opportunity to make snowballs, snow lanterns and of course snowmen. A lot of time has undoubtedly been spent in building this giant.

The Ice Hotel



Every year in Jukkasjärvi in ​​the north of Sweden a colossal hotel made entirely of ice is built. A night in this unique hotel should surely be on the bucket list of any winter-lover.