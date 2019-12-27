Sweden's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Gävle's ill-fated Christmas goat survives as smaller sibling burns

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
27 December 2019
08:15 CET+01:00
gävlegävle goatgävlebocken

Share this article

Gävle's ill-fated Christmas goat survives as smaller sibling burns
The 2019 incarnation of the giant goat. Photo: Mats Åstrand/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
27 December 2019
08:15 CET+01:00
A small straw yule goat was set on fire in the city of Gävle in the early hours of Friday, but its larger and more famous sibling remains untouched – bucking a controversial trend of burning it down.

The small goat – made in traditional Swedish style – was still standing on Friday morning, but slightly damaged from the flames after the attempt on its life at around 1.20am.

Regional newspaper Gefle Dagblad reported that an inebriated man was in police custody.

"He is suspected of the goat fire and will be interrogated after he sobers up," police control room officer Thomas Gustafsson told the newspaper early in the morning.

The smaller unofficial goat is built outside the Vasa School in Gävle and placed away from the main attraction – the 13-metre straw goat on the Slottstorget square – under less thorough surveillance.

The main goat, protected by security guards, surveillance cameras and double fences, mourned its little brother via its slightly satirical Twitter account: "They make take our lives, but they'll never take our freedom."

But in fact the giant straw beast just made it through its third consecutive Christmas intact. If it survives the holiday period until it is dismantled in the new year it will be the first time it survives three years in a row.

Since it was first put up in 1966, Gävle's giant straw goat has been burned down in more years than it has survived – an unsanctioned and indeed illegal tradition. Some of the more outrageous attempts to destroy it include a helicopter plot and a gingerbread man wielding a bow and arrow.

 
gävlegävle goatgävlebocken
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. 16 traditions you need to follow to fake being a Swede at Christmas
  2. Ten Swedish Christmas hits for the festive season
  3. Dating in Sweden: Is it really as tough as they say?
  4. Merry Christmas from The Local!
  5. Five key julbord points: idiot's guide to the Swedish Christmas meal

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Discussion forum

26/12
I'm getting evicted soon
26/12
Has anyone left or thought about leaving Sweden
25/12
Immigrating to Sweden to travel the world
24/12
So tired of living in Sweden!
24/12
Sponsored: Culture shocks experienced by expats
18/12
Non-EU family member of an EU-citizen riddle
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/12
Available for Rent a 3 room Apartmnet
20/12
Classic cars-trucks-motorcycles from U.S.
17/12
starting a mobile business in malmö
17/12
New Years Eve
14/12
Henna & jagua tattoos, Uppsala/Stockholm
14/12
Moving from Ostergotland to Alpes-Maritimes in France?
View all notices
Post a new notice