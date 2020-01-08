10 Swedes on board Ukrainian flight that crashed in Iran: reports

The passenger plane – a Boeing 737-800 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines and said to be carrying around 170 people – went down less than ten minutes after taking off from Imam Khomeini international airport at 6.12am Tehran time, according to international media reports.

Vadym Prystaiko, the foreign minister of Ukraine, said on Twitter that known passengers included 82 from Iran, 63 from Canada, ten from Sweden, four from Afghanistan, three from Germany and three from the United Kingdom, as well as two passengers and nine crew from Ukraine.

Наразі нам відома наступна інформація щодо країн походження загиблих в катастрофі #PS752:

Іран - 82;

Канада - 63;

Україна - 2 + 9(екіпаж);

Швеція - 10;

Афганістан - 4;

ФРН - 3;

Велика Британія - 3.

Висловлюємо наші співчуття. Українська влада продовжує розслідування. — Vadym Prystaiko (@VPrystaiko) January 8, 2020

A spokesperson at the Swedish foreign ministry told The Local shortly before 10am that they were unable to confirm reports about Swedish casualties, but were trying to get more information.

"Our deepest condolences, which I have also conveyed personally to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko, on the tragic plane accident in Tehran. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones," tweeted Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

ADS-B data and aircraft information regarding #PS752. https://t.co/JMpj7igNHt



PS752 was operated by a 737-800 (not a MAX) registered UR-PSR. Delivered new to Ukraine International Airlines in 2016. pic.twitter.com/eMhnBtpQP6 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 8, 2020

According to Flightradar, the aircraft was delivered new to the airline in 2016 and is powered by two CFM56 engines. A video shared by Iranian state-run news agency Isna claimed to show it burning as it fell from the sky.

"The plane crashed five minutes after taking off," The Guardian quoted Iranian civil aviation spokesperson Reza Jafarzadeh as saying. "The pilot had no contact with the tower and didn't announce an emergency situation before the crash."

The crash is not believed to be linked to terrorism or a rocket attack, CNN quoted the Ukrainian embassy in Iran as saying, citing preliminary information.

More to come