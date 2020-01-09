This Swedish town just had its hottest January day in 162 years

The local weather station measured a temperature of 10.3C, which was later upgraded to 10.5C following a further check. Meteorologist Nitzan Cohen told SVT Örebro the figure was "remarkable".

Even still, the central southern town wasn't the warmest spot in the country on Wednesday.

Norrköping and Bromma in the Stockholm area both measured 10.5C, while further south in Gladhammar the mercury reached 10.7C. Several other spots topped 10C on Wednesday, including Harstena, Hudiksvall, Kuggören, Södertälje, Oskarshamn and Adelsö.

"It's very mild air but there hasn't been a national record," SMHI meteorlogist Ibrahim Al-Mausawe said. "The record for January is 12C."

That's in contrast to neighbouring Norway, which broke its record for the hottest January day not once but twice this week, reaching 19C.