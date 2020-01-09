Sweden's news in English

This Swedish town just had its hottest January day in 162 years

9 January 2020
Learn Swedish vocabulary through The Local's news articles. Photo:Fredrik Sandberg/SCANPIX/TT
9 January 2020
The Swedish town of Örebro recorded the highest January temperature it had seen since 1858 on Wednesday.

The local weather station measured a temperature of 10.3C, which was later upgraded to 10.5C following a further check. Meteorologist Nitzan Cohen told SVT Örebro the figure was "remarkable".

Even still, the central southern town wasn't the warmest spot in the country on Wednesday.

Norrköping and Bromma in the Stockholm area both measured 10.5C, while further south in Gladhammar the mercury reached 10.7C. Several other spots topped 10C on Wednesday, including Harstena, Hudiksvall, Kuggören, Södertälje, Oskarshamn and Adelsö.

"It's very mild air but there hasn't been a national record," SMHI meteorlogist Ibrahim Al-Mausawe said. "The record for January is 12C."

That's in contrast to neighbouring Norway, which broke its record for the hottest January day not once but twice this week, reaching 19C.

Swedish vocabulary

on Wednesday – på onsdagen

check (noun) – (en) kontroll

degrees – grader

air – luft

record – (ett) rekord

 
