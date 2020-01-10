Three Swedish regions hike cost of visiting a doctor

<p>In Sweden, the 21 regions are responsible for healthcare, which means fees as well as things like waiting times vary depending on where in the country you live.</p><p>In the Sörmland region, it was previously free to visit a primary care doctor, but as of 2019 there is a cost of 200 kronor.</p><p>And in the Uppsala and Örebro regions, the fee for a doctor's appointment was raised from 150 to 200 kronor.</p><ul><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180323/what-to-do-if-you-need-a-sick-day-in-sweden"><strong>Essential guide: What to do if you need a sick day in Sweden</strong></a></li></ul><p>Örebro also raised the fee for visiting a specialist, from 280 to 300 kronor, while in Uppsala this kind of visit has got cheaper after a reduction of the fee from 330 to 260 kronor.</p><p>In the rest of Sweden's regions, the cost of a trip to the doctor remains the same as in 2018.</p><p>It is also possible to get medical assistance through a digital appointment, and the fees for this range from 100 to 300 kronor, again depending on the region.</p>