Easter travel can go ahead, but ‘if you’re unsure, stay home’: Swedish health agency

Sara Byfors from the Public Health Agency, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, said the largest risks were crowded roads and skiing resorts.

She said people should avoid taking breaks at service stations and not meet anyone outside of their current social circle, either during the journey or at the destination. This particularly includes any contact with less than a 1.5-2 metre distance for more than about 15 minutes.

Byfors said there was no evidence of skiing resorts having caused serious infections during the ‘sportlov’ break, so the agency’s judgment is that Easter holidays can be done safely. She said the important factors are that everyone takes personal responsibility, do not travel if they felt ill, including having plans for a route home without coming into close contact with anyone in case they fall ill during the trip.

“If you are unsure, it is better to stay at home,” she said.

In general Covid-19 cases are continuing to rise in Sweden, including in Stockholm and Västra Götaland, though the trend in Skåne was more positive.

The 14-day incidence rate nationwide has reached 720 (compared to 756 in Stockholm, 800 in Västra Götaland, and 484 in Skåne).

Other updates from the press conference: