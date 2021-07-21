Stockholm reports 44 percent week-on-week rise in new Covid-19 cases

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden

21 July 2021
09:54 CEST

Updated
21 July 2021
10:56 CEST
CoronavirusCovid-19 statsstockholm

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin
Stockholm reports 44 percent week-on-week rise in new Covid-19 cases
Cases of Covid-19 are on the rise among young people in Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden

21 July 2021
09:54 CEST

Updated
21 July 2021
10:56 CEST

Stockholm's Covid-19 infections are again on the rise, with cases of the more infectious Delta variant also increasing.

The Stockholm region on Tuesday reported a 44 percent week-on-week increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases, with 784 new infections between July 13th and 19th.

“The increase is very concerning, although it is still from low levels. The group of 18-29-year-olds are those with the highest incidence, and many of them caught the infection abroad,” said infectious disease doctor Maria Rotzén Östlund in a statement.

“My advice to everyone over 18 is therefore: get two doses of the vaccine when it is offered to you to protect yourself and others, stay at home if you have symptoms, get tested when returning from abroad and always if you have symptoms, and continue to follow advice and recommendations both in Sweden and abroad. Meet as few people as possible the week after returning from abroad, to be completely sure not to spread the infection further.”

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Cases of the more infectious Delta variant also continues to increase. Stockholm had as of July 19th detected 16,823 cases of the Alpha variant, 598 cases of Beta, 74 cases of Gamma and 703 cases of Delta (an increase from 523 cases of the Delta variant the week before).

Sweden is currently sequencing all positive Covid tests, but there is a delay so some of the new cases may be from several weeks ago.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 256,472 cases of Covid-19 in the Stockholm region. Despite the increase in case numbers, no further deaths with Covid-19 have been reported since last Tuesday, although three patients are currently in intensive care.

Stockholm opened vaccination times to everyone over the age of 18 on July 9th. In the region, 789,536 people are now fully vaccinated. 

As of yesterday, 6,044,491 people had been vaccinated with at least one dose across Sweden, and 46.7 percent of the adult population has had two doses of the vaccine. 

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Explained: Why can’t people without a personnummer get a Covid vaccine pass, and when will this change?

Explained: Why can’t people without a personnummer get a Covid vaccine pass, and when will this change?

Delta variant now makes up 60 percent of new Covid cases in Sweden

Delta variant now makes up 60 percent of new Covid cases in Sweden

Covid-19 vaccine booking now open to ALL adults in Sweden

Covid-19 vaccine booking now open to ALL adults in Sweden

Sweden tightens coronavirus testing guidelines for returning travellers

Sweden tightens coronavirus testing guidelines for returning travellers

What Covid-19 rules and restrictions apply in Sweden now? 

Five of Sweden’s regions open Covid-19 vaccine booking to all over-18s

What are the guidelines for testing and isolating in Sweden after travelling abroad?

EXPLAINED: What are the rules on travelling to Sweden now?