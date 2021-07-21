Stockholm reports 44 percent week-on-week rise in new Covid-19 cases

The Stockholm region on Tuesday reported a 44 percent week-on-week increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases, with 784 new infections between July 13th and 19th.

“The increase is very concerning, although it is still from low levels. The group of 18-29-year-olds are those with the highest incidence, and many of them caught the infection abroad,” said infectious disease doctor Maria Rotzén Östlund in a statement.

“My advice to everyone over 18 is therefore: get two doses of the vaccine when it is offered to you to protect yourself and others, stay at home if you have symptoms, get tested when returning from abroad and always if you have symptoms, and continue to follow advice and recommendations both in Sweden and abroad. Meet as few people as possible the week after returning from abroad, to be completely sure not to spread the infection further.”

Cases of the more infectious Delta variant also continues to increase. Stockholm had as of July 19th detected 16,823 cases of the Alpha variant, 598 cases of Beta, 74 cases of Gamma and 703 cases of Delta (an increase from 523 cases of the Delta variant the week before).

Sweden is currently sequencing all positive Covid tests, but there is a delay so some of the new cases may be from several weeks ago.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 256,472 cases of Covid-19 in the Stockholm region. Despite the increase in case numbers, no further deaths with Covid-19 have been reported since last Tuesday, although three patients are currently in intensive care.

Stockholm opened vaccination times to everyone over the age of 18 on July 9th. In the region, 789,536 people are now fully vaccinated.

As of yesterday, 6,044,491 people had been vaccinated with at least one dose across Sweden, and 46.7 percent of the adult population has had two doses of the vaccine.