Sweden changes Covid-19 travel advisory for three countries

As of July 22nd, 2021, the disclaimer of unnecessary travel to Ukraine from Sweden has been lifted effective immediately. But the Ministry of Foreign Affairs still discourages all travel from the Crimean peninsula and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

At the same time, the Ministry is reintroducing the advice against unnecessary travel for Rwanda and Thailand.

The decision is valid until September 1st, 2021.

The advisory has been extended multiple times since it was first introduced in mid-March 2020. It applies to travel from Sweden overseas, and although it is not legally binding, it is intended to dissuade people from non-essential travel and can have implications on the validity of travel insurance if you travel against official advice.

All countries in the EU, EEA and Schengen area, as well as the UK, have already had the travel advisory lifted, although this does not mean travel to these places is encouraged.

The other countries exempt from the travel advisory are: Albania, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Brunei, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Lebanon, Macao, Moldova, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and the USA.

For countries not on the exemption list, the advice to avoid non-necessary travel still applies until at least September 1st, 2021.

Even if travelling to countries on the exemption list, the Foreign Ministry advises making a personal risk assessment, reading up on local travel restrictions and Covid-19 rules, and plan for the trip home well in advance.

A different set of rules applies for travel in the other direction to Sweden, with most of the same countries exempted from entry bans.