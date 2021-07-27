Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Why your water bill could get more expensive in Sweden

Sweden’s municipalities need to step up their investment in water infrastructure in the coming years in order to meet demand, according to industry organisation Swedish Water. Swedish news agency TT reports that we’re talking about figures of another 7 billion kronor every year for the next two decades, in total 140 billion kronor.

Swedish households have to pay for the water they consume (although if you live in an apartment it’s likely included in your monthly fee), so the cost will be passed to the consumer. A spokesperson for Swedish Water told TT that “an ordinary family” who lives in a house could expect paying 1,000 kronor a month, up from approximately 500 kronor today.

Climate change is ultimately behind the price increase, reports TT. Sweden’s current water plants aren’t equipped to provide everyone with clean water during consumption peaks when it’s hot outside, which has caused water shortages in recent years.

Swedish vocabulary: water – vatten

Evacuation after Gothenburg boat runs aground

Ninety passengers had to evacuate on Monday evening after the passenger boat M/S Göteborg ran aground in the northern Gothenburg archipelago in the afternoon.

The boat hit a breakwater structure and took a large hole to the hull, but luckily the hole was above the water surface. It was able to stay afloat during the incident using its own engines.

Swedish vocabulary: archipelago – skärgård

Weather: Sun turns to rain as temperatures drop in Sweden

Temperatures are set to drop sharply in Sweden after weeks of sunshine and dry weather. A meteorologist for national weather agency SMHI told TT that the mercury will fall from around 30C to 20C, or even 15C in some areas when the rain moves in.

SMHI has previously issued wildfire warnings this summer, and municipalities have warned of a water shortage, so slightly cooler weather and rainfall may not be a bad thing entirely.

Swedish vocabulary: rain – regn

New unemployment figures released

A total of 408,677 people are currently registered as unemployed, according to the Swedish national job agency Arbetsförmedlingen’s new statistics. That corresponds to an unemployment rate of 7.9 percent. Almost 5,000 people found a new job last week.

But unemployment is higher among young people, 10.4 percent of people aged 18-24.

Swedish vocabulary: unemployment – arbetslöshet