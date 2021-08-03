Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

‘Alcohol-free’ beer recalled after mislabelling

Spendrups has recalled the beer “Melleruds utmärkta pilsner eko” after some bottles were wrongly labelled “alcohol-free” despite containing 4.5 percent of alcohol by volume, reports Swedish news agency TT.

According to Spendrups, the bottles in question were 33 centilitre bottles with a best-before date of July 7th, 2022, and they had only been delivered to state-run alcohol chain Systembolaget and restaurants, not to grocery stores.

Swedish vocabulary: beer – öl

Sweden’s property market slows down in July

After months of rising property prices in Sweden during the pandemic, the trend appears to be changing, according to property site Booli and mortgage bank SBAB.

In Greater Stockholm, apartment prices fell 2.6 percent between June and July, and in Greater Gothenburg and Greater Malmö, the price of a detached home fell 3.4 and 4.4 percent, respectively, reports TT, citing statistics released by SBAB and Booli.

Swedish vocabulary: Greater Stockholm – Storstockholm

Firefighters battle blaze at church in southern Sweden

The Ansgarii Church in Vättersnäs, Jönköping municipality, in southern Sweden, burned down in the early hours of Tuesday, after a fire broke out at around 2am. No one was injured in the inferno, and there was no risk of the fire spreading to other buildings.

Police told Swedish public broadcaster SVT that they had opened an investigation into arson, but that this was routine procedure to let them investigate the cause of the fire.

The church belongs to the Uniting Church in Sweden (Equmeniakyrkan).

Swedish vocabulary: church – kyrka

Drowning deaths almost double in Sweden in July

Twenty-six people lost their lives in drowning accidents in Sweden in July, an increase of 15 people compared to the same month last year.

In the first seven months of the year, 75 people drowned, 21 more than the same period last year and only two fewer than the total over the whole of 2020.

Twelve of the accidents happened in a lake and six in the sea, and the rest in rivers, ponds or pools. Eighteen were men, five women and two boys, aged between one and five. There was no information available about one of the victims, reports TT.

Swedish vocabulary: lake – sjö