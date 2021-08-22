Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to resign

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden
Politicsstefan löfven

Share this article
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to resign
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven giving a speech on August 22nd. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven announced on Sunday that he will step down as party leader this autumn, a year ahead of Sweden’s next election.

Former trade union chief Löfven took the reins of the Social Democrats in 2012 and led his party to two successful elections in 2014 and 2018. But a new leader will take over ahead of the 2022 election, Löfven said in a speech on Sunday.

He will step down at the party’s congress in November.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Löfven, 64, came into politics after heading up one of Sweden’s most powerful trade unions, IF Metall, following a career as a welder.

He is known for his negotiation skills, and he’s had ample opportunity to flex them during his tenure, but the party has been struggling in the polls.

Just months after taking power, his party failed to push its budget through, and Löfven called a snap election, but this was cancelled after crisis talks. In the next election in 2018, his party got its worst result in over a century, and it took four months of negotiations before a new government was put together.

Earlier this summer, he became Sweden’s first prime minister in history to lose a no-confidence vote, following a row over rent controls. However, the opposition was unable to form a viable coalition to take over, and so Löfven returned to the helm again, only two weeks later.

Löfven announced his resignation at his annual summer speech, this year held in Åkersberga near Stockholm.

“The decision has matured over time. I have been party chairman for ten years, prime minister for seven. These years have been amazing. But everything comes to an end. I want to give my successor the best of conditions,” he said.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

OPINION: Is the Swedish administrative system still fit for purpose when lives are at stake?

OPINION: Is the Swedish administrative system still fit for purpose when lives are at stake?

Sweden’s migration rules tightened as new law comes into force

Sweden’s migration rules tightened as new law comes into force

What does Sweden’s new migration law mean for residence permit-holders?
FOR MEMBERS

What does Sweden’s new migration law mean for residence permit-holders?

Swedish government withdraws bid to scrap rent controls on newbuilds

Swedish government withdraws bid to scrap rent controls on newbuilds

FOR MEMBERS

Meet the 22 ministers in Stefan Löfven’s new (ish) government

FOR MEMBERS

Swedish politics: Why Stefan Löfven is set to return as PM two weeks after being voted out

Swedish parliament to vote on Stefan Löfven as prime minister

Stefan Löfven faces deadline to form viable government coalition