REVEALED: Where in Sweden is it easiest to find student housing

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden
Higher educationPropertyrenting

Share this article
REVEALED: Where in Sweden is it easiest to find student housing
Only one fifth of students live in a town where it's easy to find a place to stay. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden

A new report reveals the state of student accommodation in Sweden.

The report by Swedish student association SFS took a closer look at student housing in 33 university towns across Sweden, and found that 18 of them could be given a “green” label.

“Green” means that students will generally be offered safe and reasonably priced accommodation within a month. In the year before the pandemic, the figure was nine.

SFS warns that the effect may only be temporary. The pandemic has led to both fewer international students in Sweden as well as fewer new students in general moving to their new university town because so much of the teaching has been done online in the past year.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Last year, 15 towns were classified as “green”. Four towns have improved their rating compared to last year’s report: Borås, Eskilstuna, Kristianstad and Uppsala.

But only one fifth of students in Sweden live in a “green” university town, with the housing shortage particularly bad in cities such as Stockholm, Gothenburg and Lund.

The report also points out that rents have been going up, with one third of students paying more than 5,000 kronor a month.

Green university towns: Borlänge, Borås, Eskilstuna, Falun, Gävle, Jönköping, Kalmar, Karlshamn, Karlstad, Kristianstad, Norrköping, Piteå, Skellefteå, Sundsvall, Trollhättan, Västerås, Örnsköldsvik and Östersund.

Yellow: Helsingborg, Karlskrona, Linköping, Luleå, Malmö, Umeå, Uppsala, Växjö and Örebro.

Red: Gothenburg, Halmstad, Lund, Skövde, Stockholm and Visby.

Properties in Sweden

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

‘Reasonable balance’: Swedish government defends new rules for foreign PhD students

‘Reasonable balance’: Swedish government defends new rules for foreign PhD students

Foreign doctoral students hit out at Sweden’s new and ‘unfair’ permanent residency rules

Foreign doctoral students hit out at Sweden’s new and ‘unfair’ permanent residency rules

OPINION: Sweden’s new migration act will send international talent elsewhere

OPINION: Sweden’s new migration act will send international talent elsewhere

Is the rising trend in Swedish property prices beginning to reverse?

Is the rising trend in Swedish property prices beginning to reverse?

How to analyse a Swedish housing association’s finances before you buy an apartment
FOR MEMBERS

How to analyse a Swedish housing association’s finances before you buy an apartment

‘Brain drain’: Survey warns stricter migration law could see international academics leaving Sweden 

‘Brain drain’: Survey warns stricter migration law could see international academics leaving Sweden 

EXPLAINED: What do proposed changes to Sweden’s rental laws mean for tenants?
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: What do proposed changes to Sweden’s rental laws mean for tenants?

Sweden’s Left Party gives government 48 hours to scrap market rent bid or face no-confidence threat

Sweden’s Left Party gives government 48 hours to scrap market rent bid or face no-confidence threat

More news

‘Reasonable balance’: Swedish government defends new rules for foreign PhD students

‘Reasonable balance’: Swedish government defends new rules for foreign PhD students

Foreign doctoral students hit out at Sweden’s new and ‘unfair’ permanent residency rules

Foreign doctoral students hit out at Sweden’s new and ‘unfair’ permanent residency rules

OPINION: Sweden’s new migration act will send international talent elsewhere

OPINION: Sweden’s new migration act will send international talent elsewhere

Is the rising trend in Swedish property prices beginning to reverse?

Is the rising trend in Swedish property prices beginning to reverse?

FOR MEMBERS

How to analyse a Swedish housing association’s finances before you buy an apartment

‘Brain drain’: Survey warns stricter migration law could see international academics leaving Sweden 

FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: What do proposed changes to Sweden’s rental laws mean for tenants?

Sweden’s Left Party gives government 48 hours to scrap market rent bid or face no-confidence threat