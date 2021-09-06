It didn’t take long for Abba to return to the UK singles chart

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden
abba

Share this article
It didn't take long for Abba to return to the UK singles chart
Abba have released new songs for the first time in four decades. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden

Swedish superstars Abba are heading back to the UK's top 10 singles chart for the first time in 40 years.

Two singles released by the Swedish group from their upcoming album Voyage sit at numbers six and seven, based on preliminary CD and vinyl sales and on streaming data, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

I Still Have Faith In You ranks higher thanks to more physical sales so far, while Don’t Shut Me Down is Britain’s most downloaded song this week.

Both songs have been streamed over 500,000 times.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

The full chart comes out next Friday, and the tracks will mark Abba’s first appearance in the UK top 10 for singles since One Of Us in December 1981, according to the company.

Abba have notched up over 400 million album sales over 50 years despite parting ways in 1982 and resolutely resisting all offers to work together again – until now.

The band announced their comeback on Thursday. The album is due to be released on November 5th, and the London gig featuring their digital avatars is expected in May 2022.

Abba are not the only throwback in this week’s UK top 10. Elton John features as a lead artist for the first time in almost 20 years with Cold Heart (Pnau Remix), a collaboration with Dua Lipa.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

LISTEN: What do you think of Abba’s new songs?

LISTEN: What do you think of Abba’s new songs?

The game is on again! Abba set to unveil comeback with new songs

The game is on again! Abba set to unveil comeback with new songs

Are Abba about to release their new songs at last?

Are Abba about to release their new songs at last?

Abba duo to collaborate on Pippi Longstocking circus show

Abba duo to collaborate on Pippi Longstocking circus show

WATCH: Malmö revellers’ late-night pavement Abba routine goes viral

Why Benny Andersson from Abba is joining the fight against a new prison

FOR MEMBERS

Members’ quiz: Which of these is an Abba song?

Cher is releasing an album of Abba covers and all fans can say is Gimme, Gimme, Gimme