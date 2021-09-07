Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Senior Social Democrat backs Finance Minister as party leader

Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist, another Social Democrat heavyweight, has thrown his support behind Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson as a potential new party leader.

“I have had the privilege of working with Magdalena Andersson for more than seven year. She is an experienced, competent and very good politician,” he told public radio broadcaster P4 Dalarna. Hultqvist name has also been mentioned in speculations about who might take over after Stefan Löfven, but he said he was “definitely not” interested.

The new party leader will be elected on November 5th.

Swedish vocabulary: good (in the sense of skilled, accomplished) – duktig

50-60 people involved in violent fights in Lund

Around eight people were treated in hospital after a spate of huge rows between around 50 to 60 people in central Lund, a university town in southern Sweden. According to police, it boiled down to some sort of conflict between two families, but they told the TT newswire they had no further information and would be conducting interviews.

No one was seriously injured, but five people remained in hospital on Monday evening, two with minor injuries and three with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Swedish vocabulary: row – bråk

Stockholm pushes for full attendance at Elton John gig

Stockholm authorities have told concert organisers Live Nation that they can keep planning for a 45,000-people gig by Elton John on October 1st and 2nd at Tele2 Arena. The concert has already been postponed from mid-September due to the pandemic.

Sweden currently limits audiences at seated indoor events to 300 people, and seated outdoor events to 3,000 people (if the organiser can split it up into sections, the limit applies to each section). According to the government’s five-step plan for lifting restrictions, this limit will be removed in September. However, this has not been confirmed and the government has said it depends on the pandemic situation.

“Stockholm can’t sit around and wait for a passive government who does not give us information but postpones the restrictions every week. We have to step up and say it’s time to open up,” Stockholm mayor Anna König Jerlmyr told TT.

Swedish vocabulary: audience – publik

Stockholm hospital opens new Covid ward

The Södersjukhuset hospital in Stockholm is opening a new unit that will be able to be converted into a dedicated Covid ward in just one hour, reports Dagens Nyheter.

The unit is meant to be permanent. A total of 98 people are currently receiving hospital care for Covid-19 in Stockholm right now, including 16 patients in intensive care.

Swedish vocabulary: hospital – sjukhus