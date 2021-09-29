More people in Sweden to be offered a Covid-19 booster shot

Those who will be eligible for a third vaccination shot include nursing home residents, those with at-home care, and all over 80 years old, if their last dose was over six months ago, according to the agency’s latest guidelines.

This is in addition to those with weak immune systems due to illness or treatment, who have already begun receiving booster shots.

In its statement, the agency said the decision to offer more third doses was due both to Swedish and international data suggesting that the protective effect from vaccines declines over time, as well as an increase in the number of reported breakthrough infections (where people catch Covid-19 despite being double vaccinated) among nursing home residents.

Booster shot administration will be organised on a regional level, with the Public Health Agency recommending that the doses are coordinated with flu vaccines.

The Public Health Agency have not ruled out offering booster shots to more groups, stating that they are monitoring the effect of the vaccine in other groups and may decide to extend the booster shot offer if necessary.

Johan Carlson, General Director of the Public Health Agency, said the following: “Our experience so far has taught us that vaccination against Covid-19 is very effective against serious illness and death. Looking at current developments, it is reasonable to start giving extra protection to the oldest and most vulnerable who were vaccinated first and have a weaker immune system.”