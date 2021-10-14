Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Sweden’s new list of troubled suburbs

A preview of the Swedish police authority’s list of so-called “vulnerable areas” – areas characterised by various social issues and crime – was published by public radio broadcaster Sveriges Radio today. It’s expected to be released officially later this year.

According to the radio, three new areas will be added to the list, all of them in the Stockholm region. These are Grantorp/Visättra in Flemingsberg and Fisksätra in Nacka, which will be classified as “vulnerable”, and Valsta in Sigtuna which will be classified as a “risk area” – which falls between “vulnerable” and “especially vulnerable”.

It reports that two areas will be removed from the list entirely: Rannebergen in Gothenburg and Klockaretorpet in Norrköping. Karlslund in Landskrona, Araby in Växjö, and an area around Tynnered in Gothenburg will be downgraded from “especially vulnerable” to “risk areas” according to the radio report.

Swedish Prime Minister comments on deadly attack in Norway

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven has said his “thoughts are with the affected and their loved ones” after five people were killed in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday evening by a man wielding a bow and arrow.

Details were still scarce on Thursday morning, but Norwegian police confirmed that a 37-year-old Danish national had been arrested. Our sister site The Local Norway will cover any developments in the case today.

Wolf pups caught on video in southern Sweden

A pair of wolves in southern region Skåne may have had six little pups of their own, which were caught on camera by a deer hunter at the Linderödsåsen ridge.

The region’s wildlife manager told newspaper Sydsvenskan and public broadcaster SVT that he had seen the video and it looked like wolves, but he could not confirm that the pups belonged to the pair of adult wolves who are known to be living in the region.

Sweden hosts international conference to fight anti-Semitism

A global forum held in the southern Swedish city of Malmö urged social media giants to crack down on “rife” online anti-Semitism.

The Swedish government invited social media giants TikTok, Google and Facebook along with representatives from 40 countries, the United Nations and Jewish organisations to the event designed to tackle the rising global scourge of anti-Semitism.

Sweden hosted the event in the southern city of Malmö, which was a hotbed of anti-Semitic sentiment in the early 2000s but which during the Second World War welcomed Danish Jews fleeing the Nazis and inmates rescued from concentration camps in 1945.

