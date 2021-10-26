IN PICTURES: Your best Sweden autumn snaps

Abhishek Acharya took this picture on Strandvägen, Stockholm.

Here’s a fantastic picture of autumn leaves at Tumba Bruk in Stockholm. Sent in by Gareth Morgan.

Meray Maddah took this picture of the autumn sun at Stockholm University.

Thanks to Mark Jennings for this picture of a little explorer in the forests of Sweden.

Dreaming about life in the archipelago? Jacopo Biasetti sent us this picture from the island of Brännö, off the coast of Gothenburg.

Simon Thorball writes: “Here’s a photo I took a week ago: the last yellow leaves clinging atop almost bare birch trees, in the rays of the declining sun, overlooking the valley of Klarälven.”

Güzin Koçak Üren took this picture of the Slottsparken park in Malmö, southern Sweden.

Diksha Sanjay sent in this picture of the Fyrisån river in Uppsala.

Angie Delbort posted this picture in The Local’s Facebook group Living in Sweden

Kenan Bilgic posted this one of Uppsala Cathedral in The Local’s Living in Sweden group.

Gabby Beans posted this one in the Living in Sweden group. She took it at the end of September in Granö, by the Umeälven river in Västerbotten.

Autumn frost at Väring, near Skövde in central Sweden. Posted by Gary Weeks in the Living in Sweden group.

Sometimes, autumn in Sweden is grey and cold. This one was taken by Ivana Ivanov and shows Stockholm City Hall.

Thanks to everyone who sent us pictures! We weren’t able to publish all of them, but this is a selection. If you haven’t had enough, check out more of The Local’s readers’ pictures of autumn in Sweden in our Living in Sweden group on Facebook.