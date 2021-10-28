Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Sweden’s train company makes profit for first time since start of pandemic

Swedish state-owned train operator SJ has reported a quarterly profit for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Operating profit was 32 million kronor in the third quarter, said the company, compared with a loss of 289 million kronor in the same period last year. SJ also noted revenues of almost 2 billion kronor, up from around 1.36 billion last year.

Sweden lifted restrictions on the number of bookable seats on long-distance trains on July 15th, and removed most of its other Covid-19 restrictions on September 29th.

Swedish vocabulary: operating profit – rörelseresultat

Swedish condom sales jump after Covid rules relaxed

Condom sales are on the increase in Sweden after a slump during the pandemic – when guidelines urged people to keep a physical distance to one another – sexuality education organisation RFSU has told Swedish news agency TT. Sales started picking up pace in May and June, and hit a new pandemic-record in September when restrictions were lifted.

In Norway and Denmark, which had tougher pandemic restrictions, sales of condoms have gone up 32 and 28 percent. The increase in Sweden is more modest: condom sales increased eight percent in the third quarter, compared to the same period last year.

Swedish vocabulary: condom sales – kondomförsäljning

Sweden rolls out Covid-19 booster shot to over-65s

Sweden will offer a third Covid-19 vaccine dose to everyone over the age of 65 – and in due course the booster shot will be offered to all adults, said Swedish health officials.

Nursing home residents, those with at-home care, and all over 80 years old were previously eligible for a third dose, and the new decision means it will now be rolled out to all over-65s. People who work in elderly care will also be offered the booster shot.

Eventually the third dose will be offered to everyone aged over 16, said the Public Health Agency. They said it would be rolled out in steps during winter and spring.

Swedish vocabulary: third – tredje

Sweden Democrat expelled over extreme right report

A Sweden Democrat official who was suspended over alleged links to a white power organisation (first reported by magazine Expo) has left the anti-immigration party, reports radio broadcaster Ekot.

According to the Sweden Democrats’ press office, the man has resigned his membership on the party’s urging, and the party has also decided to expel him permanently. This means that if the man can only become a member again if the party board approves it.

Swedish vocabulary: member – medlem