‘Blah, blah, blah’: Swedish activist Greta Thunberg dismisses UN climate deal

“The real work continues outside these halls. And we will never give up, ever,” the figurehead of the Fridays for Future movement posted on Twitter

On Saturday evening, the UN members states agreed the Glasgow Climate Pact, despite a last-minute intervention by India to change the language on “phasing out” coal to “phasing down” coal.

Alok Sharma, the British minister who led the talks, conceded that it had not come as far as some had hoped.

“We can now say with credibility that we have kept 1.5C alive. But, its pulse is weak and it will only survive if we keep our promises and translate commitments into rapid action,” he said.

“Before this conference, the world asked: do the parties here in Glasgow have the courage to rise to the scale of the challenge? We have responded. History has been made here in Glasgow.”

While the agreement won applause for keeping alive the hope of capping global warming at 1.5C, many of the nearly 200 national delegations wished they had come away with more.

But Thunberg on Twitter cited estimates by the respected Climate Action Tracker, to underline that the world still remained far away from taking the actions required to limit global warming to 1.5C.

2,4°C if all govts met the 2030 targets, 2,7°C with current policies.

These NDCs are based on flawed and underreported numbers. And this is IF leaders meet their promises, which judging by their track record is not very likely…

Other Swedish activists, experts, and politicians were more positive.

Karin Lexén, General Secretary for the Swedish Society For Nature Conservation, told the TT newswire that it was “encouraging that countries had succeeded in reaching agreement”, but warned that “despite important steps forward, the Glasgow Pact is till not a sufficiently robust response to the climate crisis.”

She was positive about the commitment to meet earlier promises to provide climate finance to poorer countries, that the so-called “rulebook” had been finalised and that coal and fossil fuel subsidies had been mentioned in the report. But she said that poorer countries would need still more support to handle climate change, that she would have liked countries to raise their ambitions for emissions reductions.

Johan Rockström, the Swedish professor who leads the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany, said in a tweet that the deal had put the world on track towards a less catastrophic future, but still left a lot of work yet to do.

“We came to Glasgow following a path to Disaster (2.7°C). We leave Glasgow on a path to Danger (just below 2°C),” he wrote. “Road from Glasgow is more action, more ambition, on finance, equity, 50% targets for 2030 & net-zero by 2050, and nature climate solutions.”