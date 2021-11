How are Covid vaccine passes currently used?

Unlike in other countries, Covid vaccine passes in Sweden are currently only used for travel purposes. They are used as part of Swedish border restrictions to provide proof of vaccination, recovery from infection with Covid-19, or proof of a negative test.

This differs from other countries in Europe, such as France, where they are used when accessing cafés, bars, restaurants, cinemas and gyms, among other things.

Germany, similarly, has 3G (or in some cases, 2G) rules for most public indoor spaces like restaurants, cinemas, shows and events. These rules mean that visitors must be either vaccinated (geimpft), recovered (genesen), or tested (getestet) – although the latter is no longer accepted in some areas, in a bid to encourage the 33 percent of Germany’s population who remain unvaccinated to get their injections.

Some politicians in Sweden from the right-wing Moderate and Liberal parties are now calling for the Swedish government to approve the use of Covid vaccine passes in more situations – although they have not specifically stated which situations they would like this to include.

Vaccine passes are currently only used for travel. Photo: Erik Simander/TT

Are there any signs that a vaccine pass might be introduced?

Sara Byfors, an expert at the Swedish Public Health Agency, said at a press conference on November 11th that a proposal to introduce vaccine passes had been prepared, “if we see that this is necessary”. This proposal does not contain any specific start date, and the Swedish government website explains that the meaning behind the proposal is to “prepare for if the epidemiological situation develops to the extent that a vaccine pass needs to be used as an infection control measure”.

The proposal is at the remiss, or referral, stage of the Swedish legislative process, meaning that it has been sent to 80 relevant Swedish authorities, such as universities, councils, religious groups and sporting groups for comment. The deadline for these groups to respond was September 24th 2021. The next step for the government is to analyse the comments they have received, after which they will decide whether or not to continue with the proposal.

How could a vaccine pass be used if the new proposal is passed?

The current proposal has different rules depending on which phase of Sweden’s infection control measures the country is in.

If Sweden were in phase three, where there is a limit on attendees at events, it would allow this maximum limit to be tripled. That would mean that an event with a maximum attendee limit of 50 would be allowed 150 attendees, if all of these attendees could provide a vaccine pass.

If Sweden were in phase four – the phase the country is currently in – existing rules allow a maximum limit on attendance for “very large” events, listed in the proposal as “over 15,000 attendees”, if the Public Health Agency deems that necessary. The new vaccine pass proposal would exempt larger events from this maximum attendee rule, providing that organisers can prove that attendees all have valid vaccine passes.

The suggestion is also described in the proposal document as “free for event organisers to choose to use, and should be seen as a possibility to ease a situation where there are restrictions on limiting attendees”.

Importantly, the proposal document specifically states that this would be a vaccine pass – meaning that proof of negative test or recovery from Covid-19 would not be valid for use in this situation.

Most parties in favour of domestic use of vaccine passes would only use them for larger events such as sporting events or concerts. Photo: Anders Bjurö/TT

In a survey of Sweden’s parliamentary parties carried out by public broadcaster SVT in September, the majority of parties were open to the idea of introducing vaccine passes domestically. But even parties who were positive to the idea did not agree on how such a vaccine pass should be used, with the majority of those positive seeming to only approve of the idea for larger events, rather than for entry to restaurants and cafés.What are Sweden’s political parties saying?

Parties open to the idea were the Liberal Party, the Moderates and the Christian Democrats, with the Christian Democrats saying it should only be used for larger events, and the Liberals stating that it should be up to organisers to decide whether to use the system for individual events.

The Social Democrats and the Centre Party both said it might be a good idea, with the Social Democrats saying the government were “looking in to the question of using it nationally for larger events”, and the Centre Party “not wanting to rule out” using it for larger events, but stating that they were not “undividedly positive” to the idea, given the threat a demand on a valid vaccine pass could pose to individual freedoms.

The Left Party were the only party completely against the idea, saying it would be difficult to implement “in a way which would protect people’s privacy”. The Green Party and the Sweden Democrats stated in the questionnaire that they had no standpoint on the issue.

What about people who can’t currently get a Swedish vaccine pass?

As The Local has previously reported, the Swedish vaccine pass system is not yet available for everyone – those who were vaccinated abroad or who do not have a personnummer (personal identity number) still face issues accessing the service. With the government stating that these passes will be accessible to all “by year-end”, this could cause problems if vaccine passes were introduced before this issue is resolved.

So what does this mean?

It’s hard to say. The chances that Sweden will adopt a vaccine pass system for domestic use similar to that seen in other countries seem slim. The proposal document suggests that, if ever implemented, a domestic vaccine pass system would be optional, and would only be used for increasing the maximum attendance limit at events, so it would be down to individual event organisers and business owners to decide whether to use it or not.

Statements from both the Public Health Agency and the proposal document itself suggest that the current legislation proposals are meant chiefly to provide the government with the possibility of implementing a domestic vaccine passport system in the future, if deemed necessary.