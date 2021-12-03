Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Friday

At least 20 hospital employees infected with Covid-19 after staff party

Around 400 employees at a highly specialised department at the Sahlgrenska hospital attended an event at a hotel in Gothenburg two weeks ago. The event was educational, with talks centring around Covid-19.

State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell held a lecture at the event, which was followed by a party in the evening.

Since then, around 30 employees have tested positive for coronavirus, Göteborgs-Posten reports. Around 20 of them had been at the party.

In a statement to SVT, Peter Dahm, department head at the department in question said: “We think we have a certain degree of spread of infection from that day. We saw that people began to get sick, so we started contact-tracing as we always do and then we saw this.”

Dahm says that they followed all recommendations at the time, even though they were unsure as to whether it was appropriate to hold the event.

“We have thought a lot about this, but we didn’t see any reason to not hold the event with the guidelines at the time. But then this also coincided with general spread of infection in the community as well,” he said.

Face masks reintroduced on SAS flights

From December 6th, travellers on SAS flights within Scandinavia will need to wear face masks once again, TT reports.

The face mask requirement was removed in October in connection with other restrictions which were removed in Scandinavia at the time.

SAS have now decided to bring back the face mask requirement, in the light of new rules and recommendations being reintroduced in the Scandinavian countries.

Face masks have been required on all SAS flights outside of Scandinavia since May 2020.

Swedes split on artificial intelligence (AI)

According to a new study titled Svenska folket och AI (Swedes and AI) carried out by tech company Insight Intelligence in collaboration with property company Hemsö, IT company TietoEVRY, the City of Stockholm and the Swedish Authority for Privacy Protection, a majority of respondents said that they were positive towards how AI affects them as individuals.

However, according to the study, it is clear that Swedes’ opinions on AI differ when discussing how AI could affect individuals and how it could affect society as a whole, TT reports.

42 percent believe that AI makes society more equal, but 28 percent believe that AI makes society less equal.

62 percent are positive towards the idea that AI can solve problems which humans cannot, but 46 percent are worried about their own privacy when using the technology.

Lukas O Berg, CEO of Insight Intelligence, described this split opinion to AI as a very Swedish attitude: “Swedes are very positive to technology, viewed on an international scale. There are other studies which show that Sweden is the western country most positive to AI. But this is conditional on personal privacy. People have healthy skepticism, I would say. They don’t embrace it with completely open arms.”

