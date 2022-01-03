Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Swedish hospitals allow staff to break family quarantine

Due to increased pressure on the healthcare sector and staff shortages due to illness, Uppsala University Hospital has permitted three employees to break family quarantine and work despite members of their households having Covid-19, reports broadcaster TV4 Nyheterna. Another five regions say they have made similar exceptions.

The staff members who are asked to turn up for work anyway have to be either triple or double vaccinated and have previously had Covid-19 themselves. They also have to be symptom-free, get tested before work and wear face masks at all times. All exceptions for hospital staff also have to be approved by the region’s infectious disease doctor.

“It could put patients’ safety at risk if some people don’t work,” Uppsala’s infectious disease doctor, Johan Nöjd, told TV4 Nyheterna, conceding that allowing staff to work despite their family members having Covid constituted a heightened risk. “It is an uneasy situation. One would wish that such an exception was not in place.”

Swedish vocabulary: uneasy – olustig

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Swedish wolf hunt gets under way

Sweden’s wolf cull started on Sunday, with hunters allowed to shoot 27 wolves in five territories, reports newswire TT: Gullsjön, Haraldsjön, Snösjön, Immen and Römskog.

There are around 395 wolves living in Sweden according to the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency’s calculations from last winter, an increase from 365 the year before.

Swedish vocabulary: a wolf – en varg

State epidemiologist: School closures not on the cards for Sweden

Sweden’s state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell does not believe that the Public Health Agency will reintroduce measures such as school closures when schools reopen in around a week and a half – despite the agency’s predictions that the new and more infectious Omicron variant will be the dominant variant in Sweden by then.

“We’re not at a level today where we say it’s going to be needed. You have to assess that on a case to case basis,” Tegnell told TT, adding that while he does not think nationwide school closures will be necessary, they could happen locally if there’s a cluster outbreak.

Schools in Sweden are instead told to take preventive measures such as spending time outdoors, emphasising good hand hygiene, informing students and parents that students should stay at home if they develop symptoms of Covid, and avoiding crowding.

Swedish vocabulary: a school – en skola

How much does a litre of diesel cost in Sweden?

A litre of diesel now costs over 20 kronor in Sweden. On Saturday the country’s leading fuel companies raised their guideline price – the recommended price at manned fuel stations, so in practice the exact prices may vary from one filling station to another – to 20.27 kronor ($2.24), reports TT. A litre of unleaded petrol was raised to 18.19 kronor the same day.

The price of renewable diesel, HVO100, was meanwhile raised to 24.12 kronor.

Swedish vocabulary: petrol – bensin