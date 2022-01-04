King and Queen of Sweden test positive for Covid-19

The King and Queen, who are both in their 70s, have had three Covid vaccinations each and have mild symptoms.
They tested positive for Covid on Monday evening.
“The Royal couple have isolated themselves at home in accordance with the rules, and contact tracing is ongoing,” said the Royal Court in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.
The couple’s eldest daughter, Crown Princess Victoria, and her husband Prince Daniel had Covid in March last year.
Victoria’s brother, Prince Carl Philip, and his wife Princess Sofia, tested positive for Covid-19 in November 2020.
Member comments
First, to say that there is ‘no protection what so ever’ is clearly a lie, disproven by readily available statistics showing that breakthrough infections have far less serious outcomes than infections of the unvaccinated.
Second, to call a vaccine that not only had pre-release testing but has now been used by dozens of millions of people with good results is a ‘science experiment’ clearly makes no sense.
Third, the ability to take one’s child to the cinema now, at the potential cost of never being able to do so again is not a rational choice at all.
Amen!
Moreover, they are not considering the huge advantage that this “science experiment” is bringing along, a perfect 5G reception… 🙂
+1
👍🏻 Agree!
Three shots and no protection what so ever, but you still need to inject this science experiment into your body to be able to take your 5 year old boy to the cinemas!!! It is truly disgusting what is happening right now!!