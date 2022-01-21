Sweden’s travel rules just changed again: A roundup of the new restrictions

Sweden’s travel rules have once again been updated, with negative test requirements scrapped for a lot of travellers and vaccine passes reintroduced as valid for travel.

When you travel from another country to Sweden, it is always the entry regulations of the country that you enter from that apply. Therefore, make sure to check the rules for entering Sweden from the last country you will enter on your way to Sweden, if you will be transiting.

Travellers from the EU/EEA and the Nordic countries:

Those entering from EU/EEA countries are not subject to Sweden’s entry ban, and are able to enter the country with a valid vaccine certificate (EU certificates, Swedish certificates, and certificates from so-called “approved countries” are accepted), a negative test carried out within 72 hours of arrival, or proof that they have recovered from Covid-19 within the last six months.

Travellers from Denmark to the Danish island of Bornholm travelling via Sweden are exempt from this requirement, as are Swedish citizens, foreign citizens who live in Sweden, and under-18s. You can find a full list of exemptions on the Swedish government’s website.

Travellers from outside the EU:

Those wishing to enter Sweden from countries outside of the EU must be covered by one of the exemptions from the entry ban to be allowed in to the country (such as residency in an exempted country or EU/EEA citizenship), as well as providing a negative test taken within 72 hours of arrival. Residency in an exempted country can be documented in a number of ways – for example, with a driving licence or ID card from the country, or a residence permit.

Travellers are also exempt from the entry ban as well as from the test requirement if they can show a vaccination certificate from an approved country.

People who are long-term residents in Sweden (long-term defined here as over one year) are exempt from any requirements to show a negative test or a vaccine pass. Several other groups are also exempt, and you can read more about that on the government’s website.

To prove residency in Sweden, you must document that you have lived or will live in Sweden for at least one year. This can be done, for example, by printing out an extract from the population register (available at Skatteverket), showing a valid residence permit, or providing a rental contract or acceptance letter from a Swedish educational facility alongside a valid study permit.

See the border police’s website for a list of exempted and approved countries (under “Exempted countries and approved countries”).

The above information was correct to the best of our knowledge at the time of publication. Please be aware that we are not a government authority and cannot issue any guarantees about whether or not you will be able to travel to Sweden. We always advise readers to also consult the official information on the Swedish border police’s website HERE and HERE before travelling.

