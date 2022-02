What has happened?

A fire in a signal box between Arlanda and Knivsta on Tuesday evening caused a signal failure affecting trains between Stockholm and Uppsala, according to the Swedish Transport Administration’s website.

Both regional trains and commuter trains are affected. All departures on the Stockholm-Uppsala line were still cancelled at the time of publication on Wednesday morning.

The following stations may be affected: Uppsala C, Knivsta, Märsta, Stockholm Central, Sundsvall Central, Hudiksvall, Söderhamn, Gävle Central, Arlanda Central, Örebro Söder, Örebro Central, Arboga, Kungsör, Eskilstuna Central, Strängnäs, Läggesta, Nykvarn, Södertälje Syd, Flemingsberg, Falun Central, Borlänge Central, Säter, Hedemora, Avesta Centrum, Avesta Krylbo, Sala and Heby.

When will the problem be fixed?

The Swedish Transport Administration’s press service told newswire TT that it could take weeks to repair the affected signal box.

According to the press service, a meeting is taking place this morning to ascertain whether a technological solution can be used which would allow trains to run while repairs are being carried out, TT reports.

Anders Hedgren from Swedish railway company SJ was more optimistic, telling TT that it may be fixed in days rather than weeks.

“We haven’t received a prognosis yet, but I think we’re talking about days,” he told the newswire.

How can I get to my destination if my journey is affected?

The Swedish Transport Administration advises travellers to contact their train company for specific information about their journeys.

Travellers holding tickets from SJ, SL or Mälartåg train companies will be able to use their tickets on any of these services.

The same is true for affected travellers on SJ, UL and X-trafik services, who can use their tickets on any of these services.

Rail replacement buses will be running on affected lines.

Trains departing from further north will be running but may be diverted, leading to delays.