SWEDISH LANGUAGE

Six times Swedish words unexpectedly appeared in foreign branding

Marketing isn't easy, especially in today's international society. Here are a few examples where out-of-place Swedish words ended up in foreign branding.

Published: 10 February 2022 12:19 CET
Archive photo from a Marvel presentation in 2016. As you can imagine, it wasn't easy to find a suitable photo to illustrate "knull". (Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/TT)

Knull

Marvel’s new character launch in 2020 was teased on Twitter alongside the slogan “Knull is coming” – Knull being the name of the new villain.

There clearly weren’t any Swedes working on Marvel’s social media team, otherwise they might have realised that knull is the Swedish word for an act of sexual intercourse – specifically a crude word, probably most accurately translated into English as “fuck”.

As you can expect, Swedes on Twitter found this hilarious, with the hashtag #knulliscoming quickly going viral.

Interested in the etymology of the word knull? Here’s our word of the day from back then explaining it all.

Kosås

Kosås is an American makeup brand started in 2015. According to the design studio behind the name, they chose the name Kosås: “for its international sound that universally reflected the client’s desire to incorporate both art and science in a unique name that didn’t hold a meaning in any language before its creation”.

Clearly, nobody had told them that kosås does mean something in Swedish, as Twitter user JoeDNoonan pointed out: “cow sauce”. Not the most appealing name for something you apply to your face.

The brand seem to have quietly rebranded, with the Swedish letter “å” replaced by “a” in marketing materials and on their packaging. There’s no way of knowing whether this is due to Kosås’ alternate Swedish meaning, but either way it was probably a good idea if they’re ever considering expanding to Sweden.

A 2020 Honda Jazz hybrid. This car might have been called a Honda Fitta, if the car company hadn’t noticed their mistake in time.
Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

Honda Fitta

Those who were in Sweden back in 2001 may remember the story of the Honda Fitta – Honda’s compact car which was highly publicised before its planned launch across Europe.

Unfortunately for Honda, fitta is a rather rude word for female private parts in Swedish. If that wasn’t bad enough, the car’s slogan was “small on the outside, big on the inside”.

Luckily for Honda, they rectified this mistake before the car was actually launched. The car was quickly renamed and launched as the Honda Fit in the US and China, and the Honda Jazz in Europe, the rest of Asia, and Australia instead.

Maybe don’t tell your Swedish friends that you’re part of a “running runk club”. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

Runk

British company Runk offers natural body care for runners, including lip balms, bath salts, massage bars and foot creams. Their slogan is “run kind, be kind”, which may also explain the origins of the company name.

They also offer clothing, such as sweatshirts and T-shirts printed with the words “running runk club”.

It might be a good idea to hold off on buying one of their T-shirts if you live in Sweden, though, as runk is a rather rude Swedish term for male masturbation. You’d most likely get some odd looks on your local running route announcing your membership of a “runk club” on your T-shirt.

What hilarious office supplies… Photo: Hajime Nakano/Flickr

Askul

Askul is the name of a Japanese company selling office supplies such as paper, pens, batteries and office furniture.

The company was established in 1963, according to their website, although it is unclear why they chose the name askul, or indeed what it means in Japanese. Luckily for Askul, their name doesn’t have any rude connotations in Swedish.

The Swedish word askul is often translated as “great” or “hilarious” – so the only downside of the name could be some disappointed Swedish office managers in Japan who expected Askul to offer something more entertaining than office supplies. The word is bizarrely made up of as (“corpse”) and kul (“funny”, “nice”).

Askul went through a rebrand in 2005 in collaboration with Stockholm Design Lab so are perhaps embracing their new Swedish identity – although it’s unclear whether they knew about the alternate meaning of the name before this.

Expecting a hotel for monkeys? You may be disappointed… Photo: othree/Flickr

APA

Another example from Japan is hotel chain APA, who have more than 500 hotels all over Japan. Their boss, Toshio Motoya, was estimated by Forbes in 2020 to be the 27th richest person in Japan with a net worth of about US$1.45 billion.

If you’re wondering why APA are included in this list, it’s because apa means “monkey” in Swedish.

Any Swedes already planning a trip to one of Japan’s monkey hotels will be disappointed. The name has nothing to do with monkeys, and is instead an acronym, based on the phrase “Always Pleasant Amenities”.

SWEDISH LANGUAGE

Our top picks of the 36 ‘new’ words that defined Sweden in 2021

A new list of the 36 words that defined Swedish society this year have been unveiled. Unsurprisingly, the Covid-19 pandemic dominated Swedish discourse in 2021.

Published: 27 December 2021 15:20 CET
a child playing with letters of the alphabet
Which of the Swedish words below is your favourite? Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT

At the end of every year, the Swedish Language Council and language magazine Språktidningen choose a selection of words that became part of daily conversation over the last 12 months. 

Although it’s called “the new word list,” the words aren’t always completely brand new, and quite a few of the words are English loans.

This year, 36 words made the list, with most having something to do with the impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic or the climate crisis. Here are The Local’s 10 favourites: 

Coronabubbla

One of the government’s main recommendations during the pandemic was to keep a distance from others and avoid spending time with people from different households. This meant people had to choose who would be in the tight circle of friends and family they could spend time with, or their “corona bubble”.  

Kommer du att vara i min coronabubbla? – Will you be in my corona bubble?

Coronahund

Did you get a dog this year? You’re not alone. According to the Swedish Kennel Club, the number of registered dogs in Sweden increased by 11 percent in 2020. But a dog is for life, not just the pandemic. As people head back to working from an office, kennels are struggling to keep up with demand. 

Han är min coronahund – He’s my corona dog

Domedagsskrollande

Bad news sells, and there’s been no end to the bad news in the last few years. We can’t stop ourselves from scrolling through negative news, mainly via social media. In English, we’ve taken to calling this doom scrolling. In Sweden it’s been called “doomsday scrolling”. 

Jag kan inte sluta mitt domedagsskrollande – I can’t stop my doom scrolling

Fono 

Remember when FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) was the new word one everyone’s lips? Well, now it’s FONO. Rather than missing out, it’s a Fear Of Normality that people are struggling with, if we ever return to more normal circumstances. 

Jag kan inte gå tillbaka till jobbet, jag har fono – I can’t go back to work, I have FONO

Gangfluencer

“If the gangsters of old were careful to keep a low profile, today’s criminals belong to a different school,” wrote Swedish magazine Allas in May. “They flash their money, expensive watches and designer clothes on social media and post stories from exclusive holiday trips.”

Gangfluencers lyxlivstilar finansieras av illegala aktiviteter  – Gangfluencers’ luxury lifestyles are funded by illegal activities

Generation corona

While it’s older people whose health has been disproportionately impacted by Covid-19, “Generation C” is increasingly defined by crises. Young people are reporting that they’re struggling with mental health and motivation for online learning. Those born after 1999 are coming of age in the midst of an unprecedented crisis and it’s their education and job prospects that are suffering. 

Det är en tuff tid för generation C / generation corona – It’s a tough time for generation C

Metaversum

The metaverse is a virtual reality where all digital content exists in an infinite multidimensional space. The word metaverse was coined in 1992 by American author Neal Stephenson in the novel Snow Crash. Today it looks more like online giants such as Facebook – newly renamed “Meta” – ruling over the entire internet. 

Jag vill inte vara med i Mark Zuckerbergs metaversum! – I don’t want to be in Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse!

Snällvägg

A nice news word! Växjö is among the growing number of cities that have a “nice wall” where you can give away winter clothes that you no longer need and pick up a coat if you need one. According to Språktidningen, the word is a translation loan from Persian ‘dīvār-e mehrabānī. The phenomenon originated in Iran in 2015 and has since spread around the world.

Jag skänker min gamla jacka till snällväggen – I’m donating my old jacket to the nice wall

Spökkök

This translates to “ghost kitchen”. It’s not that kitchens took Halloween extra seriously this year, but during the pandemic, famous restaurants relocated from city centres to offer take-away menus closer to where people live. People have been eating out less and taking away more, so kitchens are becoming quieter, and spookier.  

Det har förvandlats till ett spökkök – It’s turned into a ghost kitchen

Återförvildande

This is the Swedish word for “rewilding”; restoring nature to its so-called original state, before it was affected by human activity. But what that looks like remains to be decided.  

Vi borde återförvilda landsbygden – We should rewild the countryside

Here is the full list of this year’s 36 new words (in Swedish).

Do you want to learn more Swedish words? Villa, Volvo, Vovve: The Local’s Word Guide to Swedish Life, written by The Local’s journalists, is now available to order. Head to lysforlag.com/vvv to read more about it – or join The Local as a member and get your copy for free. It is also possible to buy your copy from Amazon USAmazon UKBokus or Adlibris.

