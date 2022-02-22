Read news from:
Fact check: What is Sweden’s LVU and how does it work?

The Swedish Care of Young Persons (Special Provisions) Act, known as LVU in Swedish, regulates how and when social services can take a child into care. Here are the situations in which it can be used.

Published: 22 February 2022 16:12 CET
Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

According to the National Board of Health and Welfare, a decision to take a child into care under the LVU “must always be based on a significant risk of harm to the child’s health or development”.

This risk of harm can either be due to a “situation in the family home”, where “violence or some other form of abuse by the family is one example”, or it can be a risk of harm due to the child or young person’s own behaviour, such as “exposing themselves to danger or committing crimes”.

Additionally, the Board states that “a prerequisite of taking a child into care under the LVU is that it can be assumed – or the social services know – that the parents and the child are not in agreement that suggested measures proposed by the social services are necessary”, meaning that parents who decline voluntary measures are more likely to see their children taken into care.

It further states that “religion is not a reason for taking a child into care”, and that the social services take steps to ensure that “children taken into care retain contact with their roots, their language and their culture”, such as placing the child in a home in the child’s network, for example.

Finally, it adds that “the social services have a responsibility to care for the child in a way which promotes the child’s connection with their family and people who are important to the child, as well as contact with their home environment”.

If the social services deem it necessary to take a child into care, they can take the child into immediate care if the situation is urgent, after which courts will decide whether the child should stay in care or be returned to their family.

If the situation is less urgent, social services will apply to courts for approval prior to placing a child in a care home.

In 2020, 3,486 children were placed in compulsory care in Sweden.

STATISTICS

What names do Swedish parents give their newborn babies?

New statistics reveal the most popular baby names in Sweden.

Published: 31 January 2022 10:52 CET
Is this an Alice, a Liam or possibly a Ted? Photo: Fotograferna Holmberg/TT

If a Swede had a baby girl in 2021, chances are they named her Alice.

For the sixth year in a row, the name made the top of national number crunchers Statistics Sweden’s list.

A total of 706 girls in Sweden were named Alice in 2021.

The name was followed by Maja (681 girls) and Vera (674). Maja has made Sweden’s top-ten list almost every year in the past two decades, but Vera climbed from 13th spot in a year.

Noah is the most popular name for boys, with 745 newborn boys named Noah last year. It was followed by William (726) – a long-runner which has topped the top-ten list a whopping eight times since 1999.

A total of 683 boys were named Liam, the third most popular name.

FAMILY LIFE IN SWEDEN:

The names that made the biggest leaps last year were Alba for 247 girls – which claimed 51st place despite never before having made the top-100 most popular names – and Ted, which jumped from 94th to 55th spot thanks to 265 newborn boys being given the name.

The most popular names for newborn girls in Sweden in 2021:

1. Alice

2. Maja

3. Vera

4. Alma

5. Selma

6. Elsa

7. Lilly

8. Ella

9. Astrid

10. Wilma

The most popular names for newborn boys in Sweden in 2021:

1. Noah

2. William

3. Liam

4. Hugo

5. Lucas

6. Adam

7. Oliver

8. Matteo

9. Frans

10. Elias

