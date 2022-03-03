Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 3 March 2022 08:42 CET
Cats will have to be ID-marked and registered in Sweden just like dogs, after a new law was passed in Sweden on Wednesday. Photo: Martin Meissner/AP/TT

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace over Baltic Sea

Four Russian fighter jets entered Sweden’s air space to the east of the island of Gotland on Wednesday evening, the Swedish Armed Forces said in a statement.

“Against the background of the current situation we are taking the incident very seriously,” Carl-Johan Edström, Chief of Sweden’s Air Force, told AFP.

According to the Swedish Armed Forces, the violation was brief, but Swedish Jas 39 Gripen jets were scrambled to document and photograph the two Su-24 and two Su-27 fighter jets.

The violation occurred during the day, at about the same time as a joint Swedish-Finnish military exercise in the Baltic Sea.

Read our story here

H&M halts all Russian sales over Ukraine war

Swedish clothing giant H&M said on Wednesday that it would halt all sales in its Russian stores over the war in Ukraine.

The company said it was “deeply concerned about the tragic developments in Ukraine” and that it stood “with all the people who are suffering.”

“H&M Group has decided to temporarily pause all sales in Russia”, the clothing retailer said, adding that stores in Ukraine had already been closed “due to the safety of customers and colleagues.”

H&M said it was continuously monitoring and evaluating the situation.

Sweden guarantees $50m World Bank loan for Ukraine. 

Sweden has agreed to guarantee a $50m (€45m) World Bank loan to Ukraine, the government announced in a press release on Thursday. 

“By giving a guarantee to the World Bank, Sweden is helping to support Ukraine financially in this economically very difficult situation,” Sweden’s aid minister, Matilda Ernkrans, said in a press statement

Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats see strongest polling numbers in seven years

A new poll from Novus for Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT has found that a full 32 percent of those surveyed would vote for the Social Democrats in a general election, a 2.7 percentage point rise on their previous poll, and the highest support the party has seen since January 2015. 

The poll of 3,825 people was carried out between January 31st and February 27th.

Cats in Sweden to gain same status as dogs

Cats in Sweden will now need to be given ID markings and registered with the Swedish Board of Agriculture in the same way as dogs, after the parliament on Wednesday voted for the creation of a new cat registry. 

The decision was welcomed by Animal Welfare Sweden, which had been campaigning for a change in the law, under the slogan, “Stop the CATastrophe”. 

The new law will come into force on January 1st 2023. 

Sweden and Finland do joint exercises in Baltic Sea 

Sweden and Finland carried out joint exercises in the Baltic Sea on Wednesday, practicing coordination of air and marine defences. 

According to the Swedish Armed Forces, the purpose of the exercise was to improve the countries’ ability to work together at short notice. 

Fighter jets and battleships from Sweden were involved together with the so-called Telekrigsbataljonen, which specialises in electronic warfare. 

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 2 March 2022 09:22 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson addresses the nation

In a rare address to the nation yesterday evening, Andersson stated that modern Europe had “no place for ‘spheres of influence’”, and that “Russia’s armed attack is not just an attack on Ukraine, it is an attack on every country’s right to decide its own future”.

She also spoke of Sweden’s historic decision to send defensive weapons to Ukraine’s armed forces, stating that “Sweden has not done anything like this since the Soviet Union attacked Finland in 1939.”

In her speech, she stated that Sweden will further increase their defence spending due to the worsening security situation in neighbouring countries.

She also called on the people of Sweden to not spread disinformation or information on Sweden’s defence.

The entire text of the speech is available in The Local’s unofficial English translation, here, and in Swedish, here.

Swedish vocabulary: Sveriges närområde – Sweden’s neighbouring countries

Sweden and Finland see ‘historic’ surge in support for Nato

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has upended the status quo in traditionally non-aligned Finland and Sweden, ushering in an “historic” surge in support for Nato, “exceptional” arms exports and defiance in the face of Russian demands, AFP report.

Both Sweden and Finland are officially non-aligned, although they have been Nato partners since the mid-1990s and ended their neutral stance at the end of the Cold War.

Finland’s parliament debated a public petition calling for a referendum on Nato membership on Tuesday afternoon.

For the first time, a majority (53 percent) of Finns are in favour of joining the Atlantic alliance, according to a poll published on Monday by public broadcaster Yle.

This is almost double the number a month ago, when a survey in the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper put support for NATO membership at just 28 percent.

“(This is) a completely historic and exceptional result,” Charly Salonius-Pasternak, senior research fellow at Finnish Institute of
International Affairs, told AFP.

Support for joining Nato is historically high in Sweden too — at 41 percent, according to a poll by public broadcaster SVT last Friday.

Swedish vocabulary: Att gå med i Nato – to join Nato

IKEA and H&M stores still open in Russia

The two Swedish flagship companies are continuing to conduct business in Russia, despite strong international reactions and sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This decision could cost the two companies dearly, brand expert Eva Ossiansson told newswire TT.

“They should think about the kind of values they want to be associated with,” she told TT.

Sanctions from Europe and the USA are a way of ‘starving’ the Russian economy to mark that Russia’s actions in Ukraine are not tolerated by the international community. They have already had wide-ranging consequences for Russia, and many Swedish companies have stated this week that they are stopping or temporarily pausing business in Russia.

However, H&M and IKEA are open as usual. Neither of the companies wanted to make a statement or answer interview questions when contacted by TT, and their press officers wrote short email responses to the newswire’s request for comment.

H&M wrote: “our stores in Russia are open, we are waiting before making further comment”.

Swedish vocabulary: håller sin verksamhet i gång – continue to conduct business

