RUSSIA

Britain would help Sweden militarily if it was attacked: UK defence minister

Sweden can count on help from the UK if we are attacked by Russia, Britain's defence secretary, Ben Wallace, has said.

Published: 4 March 2022 16:08 CET
British defence secretary Ben Wallace, Denmark's defence minister Morten Bødskov and Sweden's defence minister Peter Hultqvist at a joint press conference in Copenhagen. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

The UK would definitely help Sweden if Russia were to mount an attack, British defence secretary Ben Wallace said at a joint press conference in Copenhagen, alongside Sweden’s defence minister, Peter Hultqvist, and Denmark’s defence minister Morten Bødskov. 

“Sweden is part of the same family. We would stand beside Sweden and do everything we can to help, both militarily and in other ways,” Wallace said.

Hultqvist welcomed the British assurances, which he said he had been given previously in informal discussions between the ministers.

He said he was “pleased” that Wallace was now making the same statement in public. “This is a statement from the UK which we are pleased to hear,” he said. . 

“For the last eight years, Sweden has increased its military capacity substantially. We have an investment programme with an 80 percent increase between 2014-2025 and are now negotiating further measures,” he told the TT newswire. “Sweden has made at least 20 agreements with other countries, including the UK and the USA, and a partnership with Nato.

“We are developing and deepening our partnership with Nato. We have tried to piece together parts of a security jigsaw in our part of Europe together with others, and if someone in our vicinity is attacked, we will all be affected.” 

The countries’ defence ministers had met in Copenhagen in connection with a pre-planned training exercise as part of the British-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).

During the visit, it became clear that the meeting was not just about an exercise. Material and Danish personnel will be sent to Estonia on the Danish frigate HDMS Niels Juel, escorted by the Swedish corvette HMS Karlstad, and a Swedish helicopter.

The exercise and the operation should be seen as part of Nato’s deterrent measures against Russia and president Vladimir Putin, Bødskov said.

“There is one man which is chiefly responsible for the situation we are currently in, and that is Putin,” he said. “He is the one who – in the most brutal way – has removed a land’s right to choose freely and independently who they want to cooperate with. That is what he has taken away from the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian government.”

The other Nordic countries, the three Baltic states and the Netherlands are also part of the operation in Copenhagen. Apart from Sweden and Finland, the other countries are all members of Nato.

SWEDEN AND UKRAINE

New poll finds majority of Swedes in favour of joining Nato

For the first time since Nato's foundation, a slim 51 percent majority of Swedes now backs joining the security alliance, according to a new poll.

Published: 4 March 2022 15:05 CET
The poll, carried out by the Demoskop opinion research company for the Aftonbladet newspaper, showed the highest level of support for joining the security alliance ever recorded among Swedes, and follows a poll last week in neighbouring Finland which also showed public opinion shifting in favour of joining.

Both Sweden and Finland have historically been non-aligned, with Sweden remaining neutral through both world wars. 

“These are the highest numbers ever, but it is to be expected that we would see opinion shift,” Karin Nelssson, the polling company’s chief executive, told Aftonbladet.”Our own security situation has been affected and people see what happened to Ukraine, which was also not part of Nato.”

According to the poll, 27 percent are against Sweden joining the alliance, while 22 percent are still uncertain. In the company’s January poll, only 42 percent were in favour, while 37 percent were against.

The poll came a week after a poll carried out for Finnish state broadcaster Yle found that 53 percent of Finns were now in favour of joining the alliance, up from just 19 percent when the broadcaster last polled on the question in 2017.

When the respondents to the Demoskop poll who were in favour were asked why, several said they did not want to be a strategic element in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to attack the west.

Many of those who were against joining were afraid that Putin might attack Sweden if Sweden did join.

“Many people see what is happening now by no one is helping Ukraine militarily,” said Nelsson. “But many are also afraid that we are not strong enough to withstand a Russian invasion.”

The poll was published as the populist Sweden Democrat party, which has long opposed Nato membership, looked close to changing its position, a shift that would mean a parliamentary majority in Sweden in favour of Nato membership.

“It’s impossible to rule out anything in this extreme security situation,” the party’s foreign affairs spokesperson Aron Emilsson told Swedish Radio.

“If it is really the case that a majority of people in Finland switch over and we see Finnish membership of Nato coming closer, that will put the question in a completely different light here.”

Senior figures in the Green Party and even in the Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats, both of whom have historically opposed Nato membership, have in recent days expressed support in joining the alliance. 

