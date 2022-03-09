For members
MILITARY
EXPLAINED: What is Sweden’s Home Guard and who can join?
Sweden's Home Guard are a volunteer branch of the armed forces who are responsible for defending Swedish territory and assisting society in times of crisis. But how many are there, and who can join?
Published: 9 March 2022 16:48 CET
Crown Princess Victoria attending a Home Guard exercise in September 2021. Photo: Ulf Palm/TT
READER INSIGHTS
How do foreign residents feel about Sweden’s security situation?
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has worsened Sweden's security situation and thrown into question its traditional policy of non-alliance. We asked The Local's readers what they think and feel about this, and got over 180 responses – here's what they told us.
Published: 8 March 2022 15:01 CET
