Nordic papers offer Russian news to counter ‘Kremlin propaganda’

“Our aim is to give Russians impartial and reliable news,” the editors-in-chief of Denmark’s Politiken, Sweden’s Dagens Nyheter and Finland’s Helsingin Sanomat wrote in a joint column.

“Ukraine’s tragedy cannot be communicated to the Russian public through propaganda channels”, they wrote, criticising Moscow for ordering the closure last week of Russia’s “last independent TV and radio broadcasters, Dozhd TV and Ekho Moskvy”.

Numerous international media outlets have suspended their reporting in Russia since the introduction of draconian new rules making it illegal to call the military action an “invasion” or disseminate “fake” news about it.

Access to social media site Facebook has also been blocked in Russia, a sign experts have interpreted as the Kremlin trying to quash any dissent over the Ukraine conflict.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

“Russian mothers need to know that their sons have been sent into the unknown, that innocent civilians have been killed and wounded, that millions of Ukrainians have been forced to flee their own country, and that millions of Ukrainian children have had their childhoods destroyed,” the editors-in-chief wrote.

The Kremlin has presented the invasion of Ukraine as a limited “military operation” aimed at protecting Russian-speaking Ukrainians from a “genocide”.