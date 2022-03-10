Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MILITARY

Sweden faces increased risk of Russian retaliation: Swedish Armed Forces

Sweden's support for Ukraine and participation in the coordinated international response to Russia's invasion has increased the risk of retaliation, the Swedish Armed Forces said in the first of its new weekly press conferences.

Published: 10 March 2022 16:44 CET
Michael Claesson, operative chief of the Swedish Armed Forces led the press conference on Thursday.
Michael Claesson, operative chief of the Swedish Armed Forces led the press conference on Thursday. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

“There is a range of possible Russian retaliatory actions which could be aimed at Sweden,” Lieutenant General Michael Claesson, the Swedish Armed Forces’ chief of operations, said. “[Some of the things] in the Russian toolbox include influence operations, discrediting important individuals, cyber-attacks, sabotage, and more.”

Claesson was speaking at the first of the Swedish Armed Forces’ new weekly press conferences on the security situation, which will be broadcast directly at 3pm every Thursday for so long as the Russian invasion is destabilising the region. 

The press conferences will serve a similar function to the daily and then weekly press conferences that the Swedish Public Health Agency used to keep the population updated during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Claesson said that the unexpectedly united response from the EU and from Nato had led to a heightened tone in Russian rhetoric and an increased risk of concrete retaliatory actions.

But he also said that the judgement of the Swedish Armed Forces was that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was not going to plan. “The Russian weaknesses and Ukrainian resistance provide hope,”  he said.

While the invasion had brought some new things to light, such as Russia’s effective control of Belarus and its perhaps closer than expected links to China, he said that the Armed Forces did not currently see any unexpected military activity in the immediate vicinity of Sweden. 

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Jan Kinnander, head of the Security Office at Sweden’s Military Intelligence Service (Must), said that the intelligence threat against Sweden remained unchanged at the level it has been at since 2016, the fourth-highest level on a five-level scale.

“This isn’t something we have increased now, rather we have seen that this threat has existed for a long time. We increased the level of threat in 2016, and we can see that it is still at that high level,” he said.

“When we discuss the collection of intelligence, we mean technical intelligence such as signal-tracing or cyber operations with the aim of securing information, and we mean a person-based collection of information, which essentially refers to making contact with individuals and trying to gain information.”

He said that he believed that the recent outage on the Civil Contingencies Agency may have been the rest DDOoS attack from a foreign power, although he said it may also have simply been a technical fault. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MILITARY

Sweden to boost defence budget to two percent of GDP

Sweden's prime minister, Magdalena Andersson on Thursday announced a plan to boost the country's defence spending to two percent of GDP, with the extra funding to reach the armed forces "as soon as practically possible".

Published: 10 March 2022 10:07 CET
Sweden to boost defence budget to two percent of GDP

Speaking at a press conference alongside Mikael Damberg, Sweden’s finance minister, and Peter Hultqvist, the country’s defence minister, she said that increasing the defence budget to two percent of Sweden’s GDP would require spending around 108 billion kronor every year. In 2021, Sweden’s defence budget was roughly 66 billion kronor.

“Sweden’s defence capabilities will be greatly increased,” she said. “The war in Europe is going to affect the Swedish people. We need to continue to strengthen Sweden’s defence capabilities.” 

According to Andersson, the government will ensure that the increase in defence spending is stable and long-term.

A number of Sweden’s opposition parties had already called for Sweden’s defence spending be increased to two percent of GDP, and today’s announcement came on the back of previous parliamentary decisions to increase defence spending.

Under the previous plans, defence spending was due to increase from 66 billion kronor in 2021 to 91 billion in 2025.

Hultqvist warned that it would take time to raise Sweden’s defence capabilities to the new targeted level, while Damberg said that the government would liaise with the relevant authorities to hear their feedback before presented a detailed expansion plan.

Only then, he said, would the government be able to present a deadline for when the goal will be reached.

“In Denmark, they expect to reach this level in 2033,” Damberg said. “Our hope is that we can do it quicker than that.”

The increase in defence spending would require cuts to other areas in Sweden’s budget, he added. 

Hultqvist is currently in negotiations with representatives from all the other parliamentary parties in the Defence Committee, in order to reach an agreement that would allow defence spending to be increased as early as this year, with the money going to extra ammunition, keeping jets in the air, and fuel.

The second stage of negotiations would cover more long-term spending.

The government has not yet announced definitive plans for how much more money would be dedicated to defence spending this year, and whether these would be new funds, or be financed by using next year’s defence funds a year early. 

SHOW COMMENTS