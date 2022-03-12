Sweden in Focus: Listen to a brand new episode of The Local’s podcast

In the first episode of the second season of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange.
In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we discuss how Sweden is adapting to a new security situation in Europe.
We reveal the results of our reader poll on whether Sweden should join Nato. And what about the EU’s mutual defence clause? Paper tiger or concrete promise? And is Sweden’s Cold War total defence strategy making a comeback?
We ask Karina Shyrokykh of Nordic Ukraine Forum what people in Sweden can do to help Ukrainians.
You can listen to the first episode HERE. Let us know what you think in the comments below, or tweet us using the hashtag #SwedeninFocus.
Member comments