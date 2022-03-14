Read news from:
How to think in Swedish: tänka, tro or tycka?

Swedish has at least three different ways of expressing the English word "think": tänka, tro and tycka. Learning when to use each of these words correctly is a sure-fire way to sound like a true Swede.

Published: 14 March 2022 15:23 CET
A quote above the entrance to the Grand Auditorium of the University Main Building in Uppsala. It says "To think freely is great, but to think rightly is greater". Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT

Despite the fact that these words are all translated to “think” in English, choosing the wrong verb in Swedish can change the meaning of what you’re trying to say. 

As a general rule, you should use tänka when talking about the act of thinking, tro when talking about a belief you hold, and tycka when you’re talking about a personal opinion. That might seem confusing, so let’s go into a bit more detail below.

Tänka

The act of thinking

Tänka is the most literal of these three verbs. It describes the act of thinking, such as in sentences like jag tänker på dig (“I’m thinking of you”) or kan du hålla tyst, jag försöker tänka! (“Can you be quiet, I’m trying to think!”)

A future plan

Tänka can also describe something you want to do – “I’m thinking of doing [something]” – such as vi tänker gifta oss (“We’re thinking of getting married”), or jag tänker lära mig svenska (“I’m thinking of learning Swedish”).

I’d quite like…

Another way of using the word tänka is to say that an idea appeals to you or that you’d quite like to do something – like in the phrase jag hade kunnat tänka mig [något] (literally “I had could think me [something]”). 

If, for example, you were discussing with your partner what you should order for dinner on a Friday night, you might say jag hade kunnat tänka mig pizza (best translated as “pizza could be nice” or “I’d quite like pizza”), which is more like a suggestion compared to jag vill äta pizza (“I want to eat pizza”).

I can imagine…

Finally, tänka can also mean “imagine”. This can be seen in the following example:

“Jag var jättetrött efter jobbet i går, jag hade jobbat 14 timmar utan paus!” Oj! Ja, det kan jag tänka mig!”

(“I was really tired after work yesterday, I’d worked for 14 hours without a break!” “Oh wow! Yeah, I can imagine!”)

Tycka and tro

These two verbs are closer in meaning and slightly harder to explain than with the word tänka. The best way to distinguish tycka and tro, in my opinion, is to be more specific when translating them in to English. Although “think” can be used as an umbrella term for both of these concepts, the differences start to become clearer if you use more specialised verbs when translating them instead.

An opinion, usually based on experience

Tycka has the same meaning as the English words “deem”, “regard” and “consider”, which are all used when expressing an opinion about something.

To use tycker, you would say jag tycker att (“I think that”) followed by your opinion. In spoken Swedish, the att here is often left out. Jag tycker (att) du är snäll (“I think you’re nice”) and jag tycker (att) det är kallt (I think it’s cold) are two examples.

A belief or speculation

Tro, on the other hand, can be translated as “believe”, which can be used when speculating about something or expressing a belief, such as jag tror på Gud (“I believe in God”) or jag tror det kommer regna imorgon (“I think it will rain tomorrow”).

Here’s an example to illustrate the difference between saying tycka or tro:

Jag tycker (att) det är en bra restaurang would mean “I think that’s a good restaurant”, in the sense of “I consider that to be a good restaurant”. You may have eaten at the restaurant before and you can recommend it based on the food that you ate.

Jag tror det är en bra restaurang would also mean “I think that’s a good restaurant”, but in the sense of “I believe that’s a good restaurant”. Maybe a friend has told you that they had a nice meal there, but you’ve not been there yourself so you can’t say for certain. 

Tycker om

You may also have come across the phrase tycker om, which has a slightly different meaning than tyckerTycker always requires some sort of elaboration – it should be followed by a statement about what your opinion is – whereas tycker om simply means that you like something.

Jag tycker (att) han är snäll, jag tycker (att) choklad smakar bra

(“I think (that) he is nice”, “I think (that) chocolate tastes good”)

Jag tycker om honom, jag tycker om choklad

(“I like him”, “I like chocolate”)

You can also use the word gilla to express liking something. Jag gillar dig, jag gillar choklad (“I like you”, “I like chocolate”)

So, how do I think in Swedish?

Essentially, you should use tänka when describing actual thoughts in your head, tycka when expressing an opinion or a recommendation based on something you’ve experienced, and tro when expressing a belief, or a recommendation based on something you’ve heard or read from another source.

If you’re not sure whether to use tycka or tro in a specific situation, try swapping out the word “think” with “consider” or “believe”, and see if that helps.

LEARNING SWEDISH

NAKED SHOCK! And the other unique tabloid words you’ll see in Sweden

You won't learn them in your Swedish for Immigrants class and you probably won't even hear them in daily conversation. But you can't avoid them, because they are splashed across every tabloid frontpage in Sweden. Here's what they mean.

Published: 21 January 2022 12:06 CET
Updated: 13 February 2022 09:18 CET
Two frontpages by the Expressen and Aftonbladet tabloids in 2004, promising among other things a "jätteguide" ("giant guide") to the Eurovision Song Contest. Photo: Bertil Ericson/TT

There’s a whole category of Swedish words known as kvällstidningsord or “tabloid words”.

These words are often composed to be as shocking or exciting as possible, to stand out – originally on the front pages of newspapers, now more often as clickbait on headlines online. They’re often written in uppercase letters, sometimes with an exclamation point.

Kvällstidningsord are often compound words, featuring a suffix or prefix designed to emphasise the intended message. Some examples in recent press could be skandalprinsen (“scandal prince”) or bensinpopulister (“petrol populists”). It is relatively easy to form compound words in Swedish when compared with English, meaning that the language lends itself to creating kvällstidningsord.

The most famous one of them all is probably nakenchock, which can be translated as “shocking nakedness” (or literally “naked shock”), which can be used to describe everything from someone dropping their clothes to make a point, or a celebrity accidentally showing off a little bit too much of their body in an Instagram post.

The word chock (“shock”) can be used in combination with many other words, for example chockbilderna (“shock photos”),

More common compound words such as superstjärna or rockhjälte (“superstar”, “rock hero”) could also be classified as kvällstidningsord, as the endings “star” and “hero” emphasise that the person in question was particularly talented or good.

Kvällstidningsord can also be single words featured in headlines, such as hemligt (“secret”), skvaller (“gossip”) or avslöjar (“reveal”), designed to make the reader feel as if they are about to read something secret or forbidden, which is only now seeing the light of day for the first time.

Common words included in kvällstidningsord include -kupp (“coup”), as in kärlekskupp (“love coup”), as well as words to do with money, sex or violence, such as sexchef (“sex boss”) or pengabråk (“money squabbles”), both from this article.

Jätte (“giant”) is another common prefix for a kvällstidningsord, as in this example of a jätteutbrott (“giant outbreak”).

Another identifying feature of a kvällstidningsord is the fact that it is not always immediately obvious as to what it means without the context of the article it describes. How would you define bensinpopulist or a kärlekskupp, for example?

Have you come across any good kvällstidningsord? Let us know in the comments below!

