What’s behind the long wait to renew Swedish passports?

In many parts of Sweden, it's now impossible to renew your passport until September, forcing many people to grumpily put off long-awaited breaks in places like Thailand. What's going on?

Published: 15 March 2022 10:32 CET
A Swedish passport is held in front of an automatic check-in machine at Stockholm's Arlanda Airport.
A Swedish passport is held in front of an automatic check-in machine at Stockholm's Arlanda Airport. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

How do you get and renew a Swedish passport? 

In Sweden, you apply for and renew your passport at a passport centre run by the your local police.

To get a Swedish passport, you need to be a Swedish citizen, and bring along your national ID card, driving license, or an identity card for those who are resident in Sweden. In normal times, it’s a very quick and convenient system, with a machine in place to take your passport photo and also, to the alarm of privacy advocates, to scan your fingerprints.

How long is the current wait to renew passports in Sweden? 

Extremely long. According to the Swedish police, in the worst affected regions, it is now impossible to book a time slot to renew a passport before September. 

Here’s how long you will have to wait depending on where you live: 

  • September: Halland, Västra Götaland
  • August: Blekinge, Jönköping, Kronoberg, Skåne, Östergötland 
  • June/July: Kalmar, Stockholm, Värmland 
  • June: Södermanland, Dalarna
  • May/June: Gävleborg, Västernorrland
  • May: Gotland 
  • April: Jämtland
  • March/April: Norrbotten, Västernorrland

Source: Police/SvD

What’s the reason for the delays? 

With pandemic restrictions severely limiting travel through much of 2020 and 2021, particularly to locations outside the Schengen area, a lot of people did not bother to renew their passports as they expired.

As a result, local police passport centres are now having to handle a large backlog of applications, at the same time as the usual applications from people whose passports are expiring this year. 

“Partly it’s because we’re about to go into high season, and partly it’s because people have not renewed their passports during the pandemic, but have waited until restrictions have been lifted,” Linda Ahlén, chief of the unit which handles passports in the Swedish police, told the TT newswire in February. 

Torben Pedersen, passport officer at the police in Helsingborg, told state broadcaster SVT that police estimated that about half a million people had put off renewing their passport during the pandemic. 

The booking system in Helsingborg is so overloaded, he said, that it crashes whenever the police try to add new times in the morning, meaning they have to trickle in new appointment times in the afternoon. 

What could be done? 

In the short-term, not much.

Those who are really desperate to renew their passports and are willing to travel can theoretically book a time in one of the regions with shorter waiting times. But this would mean two trips, one to have a photo taken and make the application, and another to come and collect it after a couple of weeks.

In the longer term, the system could be reformed. Perhaps Sweden should set up a new passport authority separate from the police? Or perhaps, Sweden could make its passports valid for ten years, as is the case for those of the US, the UK and many other countries, rather than five years, as is the case today. 

When will trains between Stockholm and Uppsala be back to normal?

Trains between Uppsala and Stockholm are currently running at reduced capacity due to a signal fault, which may take days – or even weeks – to fix.

Published: 9 February 2022 10:45 CET
Updated: 9 February 2022 15:14 CET
When will trains between Stockholm and Uppsala be back to normal?

What has happened?

A fire in a signal box between Arlanda and Knivsta on Tuesday evening caused a signal failure affecting trains between Stockholm and Uppsala, according to the Swedish Transport Administration’s website.

Both regional trains and commuter trains are affected. All departures on the Stockholm-Uppsala line were still cancelled at the time of publication on Wednesday morning.

The following stations may be affected: Uppsala C, Knivsta, Märsta, Stockholm Central, Sundsvall Central, Hudiksvall, Söderhamn, Gävle Central, Arlanda Central, Örebro Söder, Örebro Central, Arboga, Kungsör, Eskilstuna Central, Strängnäs, Läggesta, Nykvarn, Södertälje Syd, Flemingsberg, Falun Central, Borlänge Central, Säter, Hedemora, Avesta Centrum, Avesta Krylbo, Sala and Heby.

When will the problem be fixed?

As of 11am on Wednesday morning, a very limited number of trains are now running on the affected service –  two commuter trains and one long-distance train in each direction, every hour.

However, trains are not stopping on the affected line between Upplands Väsby and Stockholm, and all trains are passing via Arlanda, with none travelling via Märsta.

“It’s a lot less than usual, but that’s what we can handle right now,” said Katarina Wolffram, press spokesperson at the Swedish Transport Agency to newswire TT.

The Swedish Transport Administration’s press service told TT that it could take weeks until train services are back to normal, due to the time it will take to repair wiring in the affected signal box.

According to the press service, the Swedish Transport Agency are working to ascertain whether a technological solution can be used which would allow trains to run while repairs are being carried out, TT reports.

“We hope we’ll be able to find a technical solution so that trains can pass through, especially the long-distance trains which are difficult to replace with bus services,” Wolffram told TT.

Anders Hedgren from Swedish railway company SJ was more optimistic, telling TT that it may be fixed in days rather than weeks.

“We haven’t received a prognosis yet, but I think we’re talking about days,” he told the newswire.

How can I get to my destination if my journey is affected?

The Swedish Transport Administration advises travellers to contact their train company for specific information about their journeys.

Travellers holding tickets from SJ, SL or Mälartåg train companies will be able to use their tickets on any of these services.

The same is true for affected travellers on SJ, UL and X-trafik services, who can use their tickets on any of these services.

Rail replacement buses will be running on affected lines.

Trains departing from further north will be running but may be diverted, leading to delays.

