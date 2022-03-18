Ukrainian refugees can apply for asylum in Sweden digitally ‘from Monday’

As The Local has previously reported, Ukrainians applying for asylum have been forced to queue for hours on end multiple days in a row outside the Migration Agency’s centres, due to insufficient staff, resulting in delays processing applications.
The EU’s temporary protection directive gives everyone seeking asylum in Sweden the possibility of receiving assistance with food and housing, and the right to work, but it requires applicants to register at the Migration Agency first.
Although the agency has offices at multiple locations across the country, they are only open from 9am-3pm.
At a press conference on Friday, the agency’s director general, Mikael Ribbenvik, announced that a digital solution, enabling applicants to apply online at any time, would be available “from Monday”.
Article continues below video
“This is not just a registration, but a full application,” Ribbenvik said. “It will relieve queues and increase our capacity radically”.
Ribbenvik further explained that biometric data, such as fingerprints and a photograph, which are needed to complement a full application, will be taken at a separate appointment at one of the agency’s offices, which applicants will be able to book online.
- EXPLAINED: How can Ukrainians seek asylum in Sweden?
Member comments